Who is Karnesh Ssharma? Know all about Anushka Sharma's producer brother who once dated Animal's Triptii Dimri

Actress Anushka Sharma carved an identity for herself by starring in several Bollywood films over the years including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more. On the personal front, the actress has a brother, Karnesh Ssharma, who made headlines earlier this year due to his breakup with Animal star Triptii Dimri.

While the news spread across social media platforms in no time, let’s delve into who Karnesh Ssharma is. Here is everything you would want to know about Anushka Sharma’s brother.

Who is Karnesh Ssharma, whom Animal actress Triptii Dimri was said to be dating?

Ssharma and Triptii were reported to be in a relationship. However, destiny had its own plans and the duo decided to part ways, as per reports. While many already know that Karnesh is the brother of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, here are some more details about the Indian film producer that you might want to know.

Karnesh is Anushka’s elder brother, who found solace in Bollywood after donning the hat of a producer, following his professional span in the Merchant Navy. Also being the brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, over the years, Karnesh has also collaborated with his sister in various films including Phillauri, Pari, NH 10, and Bulbbul.

His professional tenure in Bollywood commenced with Anushka Sharma starrer NH 10 with his latest production venture being Triptii Dimri starrer Qala. The brother-sister duo started their own production house called Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 and under the banner, he has produced various movies over the years.

Up next, Sharma will be producing Chakda ‘Xpress which will be helmed by Prosit Roy and the biographical sports drama will showcase the life and tussle that Indian women’s cricket team’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami underwent.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sharma hails from Uttar Pradesh and is the son of an Army Colonel. Reports also suggest that he is a skilled cricket player.

Delving on his dating life, Ssharma was said to be in a relationship with Animal actress Triptii Dimri and the duo was often spotted showering each other with love in public. However, earlier this year, India Today Entertainment confirmed that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, giving birth to rumors enveloping their split.

Dimri had also deleted pictures with the producer from her Instagram account, adding fuel to the fire. Remarkably, Triptii is currently basking in the success of her recent venture Animal, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and other talented actors.

Want to know more about Karnesh Ssharma’s next Chakda ‘Express? Here are the details

Karnesh seems to be increasing his sprint towards success with each passing day as his next production venture turns out to be Chakda ‘Express. The biographical sports drama movie will be based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will star Renuka Shahane, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in key roles.

In an interview with PTI last year, Ssharma had spilled the beans on the project and said that his sister Anushka was the ‘obvious choice’ considering it is a big budget project and it requires solid acting and star value to reach the audience. “There is no doubt about Anushka,” he had shared.

