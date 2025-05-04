With Panchayat, Dupahiya and Gram Chikitsalay creating buzz, is Village Cinematic Universe (VCU) like MCU a good idea? VOTE NOW

If Hollywood boasts the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), then why not a Village Cinematic Universe (VCU) for Bollywood? That’s the idea, Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra is open to exploring. In a recent statement, Mishra expressed interest in the possibility of creating a shared universe centered around rural narratives, combining his own projects with other village-themed stories.

Panchayat, a widely acclaimed series on Prime Video, has set the benchmark for storytelling rooted in village life. Following its success, the platform has introduced another rural-centric show titled Dupahiya, and is now gearing up to release a third in the genre, Gram Chikitsalay.

During a session at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra revealed that the idea of creating a shared universe of village-based stories was not part of the original plan. He mentioned that while the concept wasn’t intentional, he would be open to it if it naturally developed.

Drawing a parallel with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mishra said a similar Village Cinematic Universe could be a possibility. He added that whether or not crossovers happen remains to be seen, but the idea of interconnected yet standalone rural stories coming together would be exciting.

At the session titled Making of Panchayat: Grassroot Storytelling, Amazon Prime, director Deepak Kumar Mishra was joined by the show's writer Chandan Kumar and cast members Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Sunita Rajwar.

The team took the opportunity to unveil the official teaser for the much-anticipated fourth season of Panchayat, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2.

Speaking about the show's success, Mishra credited its authenticity as a key factor. He explained that the team’s primary goal from the outset was to create a world that felt genuine, one inspired by their own experiences in Indian villages. Particular attention was paid to the setting, and every season of the series was shot at real locations to preserve that sense of realism.

Mishra also shared the team’s guiding principle: “Whenever in doubt, don’t do the right thing, do the real thing.” This philosophy, he said, was applied across all departments to maintain authenticity throughout the series.

