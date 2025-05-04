Logout actor Babil Khan CRIES in now-deleted video; takes shot at Shanaya Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Siddhant; ‘Bollywood is f***d up’

A video of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, has gone viral, sparking concern among fans. In the emotional clip, Babil appears visibly upset and in tears, as he calls out the film industry, saying, “Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so sc***ed." He mentions several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and other outsiders while trying to convey his feelings of alienation.

In the viral now-deleted video, Babil Khan can be heard saying, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f***. Bollywood is so sc***ed.

See here:

In another part of the deleted video, Khan can be heard saying, "Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you....."

While the reason behind the video remains uncertain, it has sparked concern among netizens about the Logout actor's emotional well-being.

Several users speculated that he might be feeling sidelined or lonely within the film industry. Others suggested that he could be facing deeper personal struggles and called for more compassion and understanding from the public.

Babil has yet to address the video publicly, and the clip no longer appears on his Instagram Stories. However, the incident has clearly resonated with audiences, prompting discussions around mental health and the emotional challenges that come with being part of the industry.

Netizens expressed concern and one user wrote, “God this is really sad. He’s going through a lot." Another wrote, “Somethings clearly have happened. He is young and vulnerable in a very very competitive space without a father. I hope he is given help and brushes this off as a one time event and comes back stronger than ever!"

This follows Babil Khan’s candid conversation with News18, where he spoke about the intense pressure he has experienced since the passing of his father, legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

He revealed that the weight of expectations quickly became "too much to bear". People, he said, would constantly bring up his father’s legacy, often asking him, “Do you know who you are?” He also reflected on how the relentless pursuit of validation can take away one’s sense of self-worth.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having su*cidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

