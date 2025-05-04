Kim Soo Hyun makes 10 million USD amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal and mounting debt; here’s how

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is once again making headlines; not for a new project or public appearance, but for a dramatic turn in his financial situation. Despite facing a sharp decline in public favor and being entangled in a series of lawsuits, his wealth has reportedly increased by several million dollars. This is due to the soaring value of his real estate holdings.

In recent months, Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation has been under intense scrutiny following the resurfacing of a scandal involving actress Kim Sae Ron. Allegations suggest that Kim had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron during a time when she was still a minor. The claims have caused significant damage to Kim’s professional standing. Multiple advertisers have since pulled contracts and filed lawsuits against him, seeking compensation for reputational and financial losses. The total estimated value of these lawsuits reportedly runs into several million dollars.

While his career appears to be facing an uncertain future, Kim’s financial resilience comes in the form of real estate. Specifically, he owns property in one of Seoul’s most exclusive and luxurious residential complexes, Galleria Foret. Located in the Seongsu-dong neighborhood and known for its celebrity residents, the complex recently made headlines due to a record-breaking real estate transaction.

According to sales records released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport on May 3, a 195 square meter unit in the Galleria Foret complex was sold on April 3 for 9 billion KRW (approximately 6.43 million USD). This marks a dramatic increase of 5.3 billion KRW (around 3.79 million USD) compared to its previous sale price of 3.7 billion KRW (about 2.64 million USD) in 2020.

Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly the owner of not one but three separate units in this high-end development. He is said to have made these purchases in 2013, 2014, and as recently as 2023. With the property values in the area surging, the accumulated appreciation in the value of his real estate portfolio is expected to be in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars.

This dramatic rise in net worth has surprised many, especially as Kim continues to handle the fallout from the controversy. Public opinion remains divided. Regardless of the outcome, Kim Soo Hyun’s real estate investments have ensured that his financial footing remains strong. Whether this economic security will be enough to stage a full comeback in the public eye remains to be seen.

