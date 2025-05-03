Panchayat Season 4 Teaser OUT: How humble lauki steals spotlight in Jitendra Kumar’s show as election drama kicks off with Pradhan ji vs Bhushan

The wait is finally over for all the Panchayat fans! Prime Video and TVF have officially renewed the beloved series for a fourth season. Now, the makers have finally dropped the first-look teaser of Panchayat Season 4. The teaser is already creating a buzz for all the right reasons. The clip hints that this time it will be a dramatic election showdown between Pradhan ji and Bhushan. We also see a glimpse of lauki (bottle gourd) which hints that it might return as an election symbol after going viral last season.

Prime Video took to Instagram today (May 3) and dropped the first look teaser of Panchayat season 4. The teaser begins by giving a glimpse of the upcoming election drama in Phulera village. This time, it's Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) vs Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar).

Neena Gupta's character Manju Devi is also seen promoting her husband Pradhan ji's election campaign. A glimpse of some development in Abhishek's (played by Jitendra Kumar) love life is also seen.

But the real excitement lies in the epic election battle between Pradhan ji's wife and Bhushan's wife, Kranti Devi Sharma (Sunita Rajwar). And yes, the iconic lauki (bottle gourd) makes a return. We doubt if it could be the election symbol this season. Well, the teaser leaves us excited and eagerly awaiting the release of season 4.

Sharing the teaser, Prime Video captioned it, “Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2.”

For the unversed, in Panchayat Season 3, the lauki (bottle gourd) became a quirky symbol of bribery. Abhishek often receives it as a gift from locals, especially Pradhan ji, highlighting the show's humorous take on corruption.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans couldn’t contain excitement. A user wrote, “Maaza aayega!” While another shared, “Omg it’s hereeeeeee.” One also commented, “Panchayat Pagluuuss are backkk.”

Meanwhile, someone else chimed in writing, “Lagta hai sachiv jii ka CAT clearrr hogya haiiii.” A user also wrote, “Kuch bawal hone wala hai bhaiyaaa.” Another said, “I'm not crying.” One penned, “Nation wants Rinki weds Sachiv jii.”

Panchayat is a comedy-drama series following Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who ends up working as a Panchayat secretary in the village of Phulera. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, the show is backed by TVF and streams on Amazon Prime Video.

