Can you imagine Panchayat without Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji? Actor makes SHOCKING revelation about not being part of show initially

Imagine Panchayat without Jitendra Kumar, a show centered around village life and the panchayat office. It’s hard to picture, right? But here’s an interesting twist: Jitendra Kumar was initially not on board with the idea. In fact, he thought Panchayat would be similar to the US-based show The Office and wasn’t sure if it was the right fit for him. Little did he know, his role would become one of the most iconic characters in the OTT space.

As reported by PTI, Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lead role of Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, revealed that he was initially not intended to be part of the series.

He shared that he never expected to be cast in the show, as the original concept was centered around a panchayat office, similar to the US series The Office, focusing on a few interior characters.

However, after conducting thorough research and a location recce, the creators realized the story could not be confined to just the office and decided to expand it into the broader world.

Jitendra Kumar mentioned that his involvement in Panchayat began when the team needed a panchayat secretary. He explained that it was at that point he was offered the role of Abhishek, the Panchayat Sachiv, marking the start of his journey with the show.

Reflecting on his initial days on set, Jitendra admitted that he was quite nervous, unsure if his performance was coming across as intended.

Jitendra Kumar recalled feeling uncertain about whether the show’s subtler humor would resonate as effectively as the more overt jokes. He admitted to being anxious and struggling to find the right balance, as it was a character unlike anything he had done before. However, after the team at TVF watched the rushes, they reassured him that he was on the right track.

He shared that they encouraged him to continue following the guidance of Chandan Kumar, the show’s writer, and assured him that things were going well.

This support helped alleviate his concerns, and he began to enjoy the process more. Jitendra also expressed his gratitude for having such talented co-actors, including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Chandan, and Faisal Malik, who played a key role in his growth throughout the journey. The new season of Panchayat will premiere on July 2, 2025.

Can you imagine Panchayat without Jitendra Kumar aka Sachiv Ji? Jitendra Kumar has become the face of Panchayat, playing the relatable and often overwhelmed government employee Abhishek Tripathi, fondly called Sachiv Ji.

