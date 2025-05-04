Ananya Panday accentuates her simple black dress and Rs 6,38,600 Chanel bag look with sun-kissed makeup

Only after a few days of gracing the fashion scene at the Chanel event in Italy in a black ruffle dress, Ananya Panday grabbed another opportunity to flaunt a black maxi dress. The fashionista styled a casual but stylishly tailored dress that was equal parts chic and elegant. However, her accessory picks and make-up gave her look an “elevated minimalism” appeal, making it a head-turning ensemble.

Ananya Panday was papped looking all classy and sophisticated in a black dress that defined the perfect understated glam. The actress wore a ruched maxi dress from the brand COS stores, priced at around Rs 11,400 ($135 USA price). The elegant black dress featured a slim-fit silhouette with a cinched bodice and a drape around the waist. The ruched top’s hemline reached the thighs and cascaded into a flared, voluminous skirt. It set the perfect tone for a playful party-night vibe. With a closed neckline and sleeveless style, Ananya Panday’s black dress exuded sartorial finesse with laid-back appeal.

The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress elevated her effortless-chic glam with a Chanel bag. Ananya opted for a bedazzled sling bag, adding a jubilant feel to her understated look. The small flap bag was washed with strings of tiny silver sequins, with a metallic chain as a shoulder strap, and the silver-toned Chanel monogram on the front. The opulent bag from the Spring-Summer 2025 collection came with a hefty price tag of Rs 6,38,600.

Panday skipped any jewelry for her silver-accented look. The style maven paired her dress with a Chanel grosgrain black slingback, worth Rs 1,02,600. The heeled pointed shoes added a statuesque appeal to Ananya’s slim-fit silhouette.

Lastly, Panday’s make-up for the night left her fans smitten. The CTRL actress flaunted gorgeous makeup with a glowy base, accentuated with highlighter. She put on peachy blush generously on the apples of her cheeks and bridge of her nose, for a sun-kissed glow. Completing her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, voluminous eyelashes, and glossed-up brown lips, Ananya exuded swoon-worthy glam for her party-night look.

