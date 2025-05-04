Babil Khan viral video Dhanush, AR Rahman Met Gala Shahid Kapoor Salman Khan Sunaina Roshan Salman Khan SRK in Darr Siddhant Chaturvedi SRK Met Gala Debut

Ananya Panday accentuates her simple black dress and Rs 6,38,600 Chanel bag look with sun-kissed makeup

Party fashion just got a new meaning with Ananya Panday’s understated yet striking night glam look. Take some styling notes!

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on May 04, 2025  |  12:20 PM IST |  3K
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday accentuates her simple black dress and Rs 6,38,600 Chanel bag look with sun-kissed makeup. PC: APH images

Only after a few days of gracing the fashion scene at the Chanel event in Italy in a black ruffle dress, Ananya Panday grabbed another opportunity to flaunt a black maxi dress. The fashionista styled a casual but stylishly tailored dress that was equal parts chic and elegant. However, her accessory picks and make-up gave her look an “elevated minimalism” appeal, making it a head-turning ensemble. 

Ananya Panday accentuates her simple black dress and Rs 6,38,600 Chanel bag look with sun-kissed makeup. PC: APH images

Ananya Panday was papped looking all classy and sophisticated in a black dress that defined the perfect understated glam. The actress wore a ruched maxi dress from the brand COS stores, priced at around Rs 11,400 ($135 USA price). The elegant black dress featured a slim-fit silhouette with a cinched bodice and a drape around the waist. The ruched top’s hemline reached the thighs and cascaded into a flared, voluminous skirt. It set the perfect tone for a playful party-night vibe. With a closed neckline and sleeveless style, Ananya Panday’s black dress exuded sartorial finesse with laid-back appeal. 

The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress elevated her effortless-chic glam with a Chanel bag. Ananya opted for a bedazzled sling bag, adding a jubilant feel to her understated look. The small flap bag was washed with strings of tiny silver sequins, with a metallic chain as a shoulder strap, and the silver-toned Chanel monogram on the front. The opulent bag from the Spring-Summer 2025 collection came with a hefty price tag of Rs 6,38,600. 

Ananya Panday accentuates her simple black dress and Rs 6,38,600 Chanel bag look with sun-kissed makeup. PC: APH images

Panday skipped any jewelry for her silver-accented look. The style maven paired her dress with a Chanel grosgrain black slingback, worth Rs 1,02,600. The heeled pointed shoes added a statuesque appeal to Ananya’s slim-fit silhouette. 

Lastly, Panday’s make-up for the night left her fans smitten. The CTRL actress flaunted gorgeous makeup with a glowy base, accentuated with highlighter. She put on peachy blush generously on the apples of her cheeks and bridge of her nose, for a sun-kissed glow. Completing her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, voluminous eyelashes, and glossed-up brown lips, Ananya exuded swoon-worthy glam for her party-night look. 

Credits: APH Images
About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has...

