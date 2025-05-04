Loved Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba franchise? BIG UPDATE about its third installment will leave you excited

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon have successfully entertained fans with their femme fatale Haseen Dillruba franchise. Weeks later, the duo teased with a major hint about its third edition during an online interaction. It has been confirmed that work on the script is officially underway.

According to a recent Mid-day report, the preparation for the third part of Haseen Dillruba is in full swing. A source close to the development shared that the team was certain about another part of the love story between Rani and Rishu with its pulpy narrative.

The insider further stated that the bars in the third part will be raised a notch higher in comparison to their previous two outings. “It is one of the most successful titles for the platform. So, the aim is to create a more fun, juicy and thrilling third part,” the source was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, it was just a couple of weeks back that Taapsee Pannu piqued her fans’ excitement with a social media post. She shared a clip from Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba with the caption, “Missing the pagalpan, Pandit ji. What say?"—tagging the film’s writer, Kanika Dhillon.

In response, Kanika’s reaction was presumed to be a major hint about its confirmation for the third part. She wrote, “The wait won’t last that long Rani ji! Panditji is already onto the agli kitaab Iss wali mein there is Pagalpan x 3."

The online intriguing exchange continued with Pannu raising excitement by stating, “Let’s ask the audience who gave us so much love…What twist are you expecting in this unexpected in life of Rani this time?"

The most loved thriller series of Netflix, Haseen Dillruba was released in 2021 which was followed by its sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in 2024. Led by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the first and second part had Harshvardhan Rane and Sunny Kaushal respectively.

On the professional front, Taapsee will be next seen in Gandhari. Directed by Devashish Makhija and backed by Kanika Dhillon, it will also feature Ishwak Singh in a key role. Wrapped last month in March, it is set to release later this year on Netflix.

