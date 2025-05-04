King Charles Could Not Meddle in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK Security Case? Insider Reveals Truth Behind 'Improper' Possibility

After losing the appeal against the Home Office over losing his security in the United Kingdom, Prince Harry expressed to the BBC about being “devastated” he won't be able to return to his native place.

During his interview, which was conducted after the judgment, Prince Harry said that he did not desire more “battles” about his security. He reportedly expressed feeling that he was cut off by his father, King Charles, because he decided to pursue the Home Office through the courts.

According to Vanity Fair’s report, a royal source shared that it would have been “constitutionally improper for His Majesty to intervene while this matter was being considered by the government and reviewed by the courts.”

In the Prince’s BBC interview, he expressed that he has always loved his country and he still does. He continued to say that it was “quite sad” that he wouldn't be able to show his kids his native place.

The king is reportedly said to have advised his son early to drop the legal action. The Prince revealed to the BBC that he did not ask his father to meddle in the case. He stated that he asked “him to step out of the way and let the experts do their job.”

He also expressed being open to reconciliation with his family, adding that there is “no point continuing to fight anymore.” He further told the outlet that since leaving Britain, he has only returned for funerals, court cases, and occasional charity events. He said that he can't witness a world in which he would bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids to the UK at this point.

As per Vanity Fair’s report, Buckingham Palace responded to the legal ruling in the statement saying that all those ”issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

