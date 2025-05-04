BTS’ Jimin labeled as ‘fraudmin’ as 175 million Spotify streams for Who vanish; netizens call it ‘HYBE privilege’

BTS’ Jimin is facing growing controversy following a dramatic drop in streaming numbers for his solo single Who. The track has seen over 175 million streams vanish from Spotify. This significant loss, a figure some claim is unprecedented in the platform’s history, has sparked heated discussions among fans and critics alike. The sudden and sharp decline in streams has raised questions about the integrity of streaming data. Some even wonder whether the initial success of Who was artificially inflated.

Advertisement

On May 3, 2025, viral posts on the Korean online community site TheQoo, along with widespread discussions on X, revealed that Who had experienced an astonishing loss. The song lost 175.8 million streams between November 30, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The most notable drop occurred between January 31 and February 1, when the song’s streams plummeted by over 52 million in just one month. This surge in attention has caught the eyes of both fans and skeptics, who are now questioning the authenticity of the song’s previously reported success.

While some fans remain adamant that the figures are accurate, others are pointing to the unusually high loss as evidence of possible manipulation. The initial surge in streaming numbers when Who was first released had already raised eyebrows. Many netizens suggested that the song’s popularity didn’t seem to match the massive streaming figures it was receiving.

Some have pointed to the possibility that the song’s early success was artificially boosted through mass streaming efforts or even automated systems. It is commonly known as ‘bot streaming.’ These types of practices, though often denied by artists and labels, have been known to skew streaming data and inflate chart positions in the music industry.

Advertisement

As the controversy spreads, questions are now being raised about the methods Spotify uses to track and report stream data. In a time when digital music is at the forefront of the industry, the integrity of streaming services has become a topic of increasing concern. While Spotify has not yet addressed the issue officially, the sudden and repeated drops in streams have raised red flags for many. These events come at a time when the transparency of digital music platforms is being questioned more than ever. Fans are pushing for more clarity in how streaming numbers are calculated and validated.

Korean netizens, in particular, have reacted strongly to the situation. Many expressed disbelief over the scale of the loss. Some accuse Spotify of mishandling data or failing to address potential manipulation. Others have voiced concern that this controversy could have a long-lasting impact on Jimin’s career.

This is especially concerning in light of the intense global attention his solo work has garnered. As one of BTS’ most beloved members, Jimin’s reputation is tightly interwoven with the group's success. The backlash surrounding Who has many wondering whether this will damage the group’s image in the eyes of fans and the general public.

Advertisement

As the situation continues to unfold, fans are anxiously awaiting an official response from Jimin, his agency, and Spotify. Many are hoping for an explanation that will clear the air and restore confidence in the platform's data integrity.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin breaks new record as Muse becomes first K-pop soloist album to spend 40 weeks on Spotify's USA Weekly Chart