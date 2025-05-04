Salman Khan’s film choices are based on fans’ demand and THIS decision about Ganga Ram co-starring Sanjay Dutt is proof

Despite much anticipation, Salman Khan’s Sikandar couldn’t perform as well at the box office as expected. Later, some reports stated that Khan, moving on to his next project, would start working on Ganga Ram, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. Nonetheless, the latest report suggests that the superstar has decided to put the film on hold after his ardent fans expressed displeasure over it.

Advertisement

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan's fans were unhappy about him planning Ganga Ram right after Sikandar’s underperformance at the box office. The fans feared that his next film co-starring Sanjay Dutt might also end up meeting the same fate and impact Khan’s star power.

Therefore, there was a significant uproar over the same on social media. The source of the publication further shared that the superstar learned about his fans’ reactions and also met some of them a few days after Sikandar’s release.

“Fans expressed their concern over this film, and Salman assured that he’ll look into their issues. A few days later, he decided to put this project on hold. He’s now looking at scripts from other filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Sooraj Barjatya, etc,” the source further added.

In addition to this, the report further claimed that an industry insider has lauded Khan and his fans. He noted that usually, fans of other actors are in denial and continue to defend their favorite star when he delivers a debacle. However, Khan’s fans are different, as they admitted that AR Murugadoss’ directorial was "not up to the mark".

Advertisement

The insider also emphasized how they ended up expressing their displeasure over Ganga Ram. On the other hand, Salman Khan, also being one of a kind, met his fans and heard them patiently.

“He is now taking concrete steps so that his fan base is not dejected. This is what makes Salman Khan a true-blue star. There’s no doubt that with this approach, he’ll bounce back,” the insider was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, Ganga Ram was said to be directed by debutant director Krish Ahir. It was supposed to star Salman and Sanjay in the roles of Ganga and Ram, respectively.

Which of these directors would you want Salman Khan to collaborate next with? Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Kabir Khan Sooraj Barjatya Ali Abbas Zafar

ALSO READ: Why are Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur trending on social media? Here's everything you need to know about cricketer’s clarification