Fact Check: Is Ananya Panday's latest post connected to Babil Khan's 'Bollywood is f**** up' remark? Find out

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan's emotional video slamming Bollywood for being 'f***d up' has been making waves online. Amid all this, one of the cryptic notes shared by Ananya Panday in her multi-picture post has left many users connecting it with the shots taken by Khan in the now-deleted video.

On May 4, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a multi-picture post with a caption, "Final touches and a little bit of this and that." The post comprised the visuals of her memorable trip, beginning with a couple of stunning selfies.

It was followed by a pic of a table with chopped delicious fruits. In the next slide was a handwritten text that read, "So I love it cute! - Annie" preceded by a cutesy picture of her pet.

Nonetheless, it was the sixth slide that had users claiming to be a cryptic note in response to Babil Khan's viral video. The quote by Hagrdid read, "What's comin' will come and we'll meet it when it does." Her post continued with a blurry image beside the pool and multiple snaps from her joyous vacation.

Take a look

Ananya has neither reacted to the viral video of Babil nor the speculations doing the rounds on the internet. Nonetheless, it is the timing of both the posts that has some of the internet users join the dots between the two.

Notably, the actress was recently in Italy for her brand association, and this seems to be just a random post not associated with Babil’s remarks in any way. What do you think?

For the unversed, Babil Khan’s video broke the internet, in which he was seen breaking down. He named some of the Bollywood celebrities while slamming the industry.

He said, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed.”

On the professional front, Babil was last seen in Zee 5’s Logout, while Ananya was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2.

