Disha Patani styles slip top and Rs 10,000 jogger pants with sunglasses worth Rs 43,000 at airport

Disha Patani, with her gobsmacking looks and swoon-worthy form, has established herself as one of the most smouldering fashionistas. From her breathtaking ethnic looks to awe-inspiring party night glam, the enchantress knows how to turn heads. The same goes for her airport looks. Disha mostly keeps her in-transit style casual but never basic. She often opts for a cool-girl aesthetic for her airport sway; her latest all-black ensemble was no exception. Check out the deets below!

Disha Patani was recently papped delivering high-end glamor, dripping in Dior luxury. For her latest look, the diva flaunted a body suit with a deep plunging neckline and spaghetti sleeves, serving “carefree but killer” vibes. The body-hugging silhouette of the bodysuit cinched at Disha Patani’s form gracefully, doing justice to her figure.

The Kanguva actress paired a tight top with baggy bottoms from the brand Jaded London, worth Rs 10,000. What looks like jeans were actually loose joggers featuring a cinched waist with a drawstring, built for a comfy-chic outfit. The relaxed joggers boasted a light-washed black shade with a couple of intense black straps rising from the ankle to the pockets on each side. The unique pattern added a cool edge to Disha’s bold attire.

Patani skipped any major accessory for her cool-girly look and just wore a dainty neck chain with a cross locket, adding a hint of chic to her outfit. She further accentuated her style with gilded accents by adorning black butterfly sunglasses from the lavish brand Christian Dior. With the brand’s monogram fixated on the frame in gold, the luxe sunnies came with a price tag of Rs 43,000 approximately.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress carried another Dior piece with her all-black outfit, the brand’s popular clutch bag. The Dior bag came with its signature Diorissimo Canvas with a gold tone hardware embellishment on its front.

Patani rounded up her gaming-girly sway with black and gray athletic shoes, elevating her look with a cool and sporty aesthetic.

