Sara Tendulkar steps out for morning coffee wearing Rs 10,000 taupe top and yoga pants

Sara Tendulkar, the Gen-Z starlet and beauty maven, keeps her fashion awe-inspiringly glamorous or effortlessly cool; there’s nothing in between. The fashion maven stepped out for a morning coffee sip, giving “casual and carefree” vibes in a breezy monochromatic ensemble. Keeping it strikingly basic, here’s what Sara wore for her laid-back outing.

Only a few days after returning from her dreamy Australia trip and dishing out dashing travel fashion goals, Tendulkar took a detour from her chic outfits and opted for an easygoing ensemble. The star kid wore a regular-fit top from the brand The Giving Movement, worth Rs 10,000.

The breezy top with a cinched waist and ruched sides featured a closed crew neck with cap sleeves, creating a sultry silhouette. With the brand’s tag above the hemline, the earthy-toned top set the perfect tone for a trendy and luxe summer fit.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter paired her textured cotton top with matching yoga pants in truffle shade. The body-hugging pants fit Sara like a glove, making them an apt staple for the morning workout.

Sara accessorized her laid-back fit with trendy jewelry, including small golden hoops and a dainty bracelet with clover appliques—an accessory she is often seen flaunting.

Keeping her look basic, Tendulkar styled her hair in a casual updo with naturally curly strands brushed and tied in a playful ponytail. The diva skipped any makeup for her morning outing and flaunted her flawless skin, looking as fresh as the morning dew.

Another highlight from Sara’s look was her gorgeous manicure. The style maven boasted silver chrome nails. The chic metallic nails were a hit in 2024 manicure trends.

Tendulkar flung on simple black flats, keeping it cool and comfortable for the casual outing. Overall, Sara Tendulkar threw an unfussy style for a casual spin around the streets, setting fashion goals for a high-end yet understated workout look.

