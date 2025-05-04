WATCH: Dhanush surprises fans at AR Rahman's Mumbai concert, sings Adangaatha Asuran from Raayan

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been busy with The Wonderment Tour – Global Premiere. Recently, he performed at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium with a sea of fans in attendance. While the crowd was grooving to his songs, a special guest made a surprise appearance. Yes, you guessed it right, it was none other than Dhanush.

Advertisement

The actor surprised everyone by joining AR Rahman on stage. Not only that, Dhanush also performed and sang his hit Tamil song Adangaatha Asuran from Raayan. Now, several videos of their performance are going viral across social media platforms. While this appearance came as a surprise, the crowd felt it was worth every penny.

Take a look at the viral videos here:

The song was composed by AR Rahman, with vocals by both the music maestro and Dhanush. Meanwhile, the lyrics were penned by the actor himself.

When Dhanush joined AR Rahman on stage, he expressed his admiration for the composer. He called his work unbelievable and praised him repeatedly. In response, the musician thanked the Kuberaa actor and remarked on how effortlessly he was performing, despite saying he felt nervous.

This morning, Dhanush took to his social media handle to thank AR Rahman for inviting him to the concert. He shared a candid picture of them on stage and wrote, "An absolute honour @arrahman sir."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

AR Rahman has been making waves with multiple projects in his hand. He recently dropped the first single from Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. Titled Jinguchaa, the energetic track was written by the veteran actor and features Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra dancing to upbeat tunes.

AR Rahman also impressed audiences with his music for Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal. With Thug Life building anticipation, the composer is juggling several upcoming films. His lineup includes Tere Ishk Mein, Ram Charan’s Peddi, and Genie, among others.

On the other hand, Dhanush is gearing up for the grand release of his film Kuberaa. The movie will also feature Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Rs 2 crore: AR Rahman and PS-II makers land in legal trouble; Delhi HC orders to pay in copyright case over song credits