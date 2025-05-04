‘Are you ready’- Sitaare Zameen Par director’s latest post infuses excitement about Aamir Khan starrer's highly-awaited trailer

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Aamir Khan’s upcoming comedy film, Sitaare Zameen Par. While Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film is set to release on June 20, the makers are also gearing up to roll out its promotional assets. The latest post by director RS Prasanna asking fans if they’re ready infused excitement about its trailer. Check it out.

On May 04, director RS Prasanna took to his Instagram handle and shared a post with the text, "Are you ready for our Sitaare?" It also had elements of stars, a basketball net, and a track in the backdrop — rightfully serving the film’s theme. The director also added Bum Bum Bole song in the backdrop from the 2007-released, Taare Zameen Par.

Soon after the post debuted on social media, several internet users flooded the comments section expressing their excitement about it. A section of users also wondered if it was about the trailer, as one fan asked, "Is it for the trailer????" Another fan commented, "Can't wait for the trailer," while a third fan chimed in, "With bated breath!"

In addition to this, one user shared, "Yes! I had auditioned for this one." Another exclaimed, "Wow...looking forward to these sitares to land."

It is worth mentioning that the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was initially supposed to release last week. Following this, a massive promotional campaign for the film was also expected to kickstart. However, the film’s team decided to delay the trailer’s release as a mark of tribute to the lives lost in the tragic Pahalgam attacks.

It was also revealed that Khan and his team felt that launching the trailer at this time would be inappropriate. They were expected to finalize a new trailer release date within the next two weeks.

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the lead.

We previously informed you that the spiritual sequel to the 2007-released, Taare Zameen Par will hit the big screens on June 20, 2025.

