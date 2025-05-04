Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan Netflix Team Accused of Threatening Chef Over Bad Review; Know Details

Jameson Stocks, who is a celebrity chef, became a hot topic after he criticized Meghan Markle and her cooking skills on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. He has claimed to have received a legal letter from Netflix that allegedly warned him about making further disparaging statements about Markle, per the Daily Mail’s report.

Advertisement

Stocks revealed to the abovementioned publication that he, “'proper p****d them off. Netflix did not like it and came after me.” he referred to the alleged legal letter as a “load of nonsense.” The Michelin star chef told the outlet that he would be ignoring the streaming website's scare tactics.

He stated that he would not be taking “any notice.” Stocks questioned how Markle could get all that money from the streamer. The chef reportedly expressed that he doesn't think that the Suits alum can cook and that, according to him, Markle should not be “teaching people to cook either.”

As per the report. Netflix’s spokesperson has denied sending the legal letter to the celebrity chef. The statement that was shared with Mailonline alleged, “No legal letter was sent to Jameson Stocks from Netflix.”

Insiders close to Stocks reportedly shared that the streamer has “form for sending many letters of this type to celebrities, both in the UK and US.” They added that this comes as “no surprise” as the chef is presently working with another streamer. The insider claimed, “They are never going to admit it publicly.”

Advertisement

This controversy just adds up as one more reason why Markle’s cooking show still continues to dominate the headlines.

She previously garnered major criticism for the episode that features Mindy Kaling as a guest. A viral moment that made the rounds from the episode was about Markle's saying to The Office star that she is a “Sussex now.” She went on to explain how important that family name was for her. She once again became a talk of the town when she launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

ALSO READ: Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She Brought ‘Sexiness’ to Kate Hudson-Led Netflix Sitcom Running Point; ‘The Show is Super...'