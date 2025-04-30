Gram Chikitsalay Trailer: 5 key moments from Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak's new show you can't miss; young doctor's struggle, rural reality and more

Riding high on the success of Panchayat, The Viral Fever (TVF) is back with another fresh offering rooted in the heart of rural India. Their upcoming comedy-drama show Gram Chikitsalay captures the emotional and comical journey of a doctor. From the city, he is transferred to a humble public health center in a scenic small town. With the trailer now officially released, here are some of the most memorable highlights you won’t want to miss!

1. Slapstick humor: Much like Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay masterfully blends slapstick humor with sharp, memorable punchlines. The show balances its social commentary with witty dialog and quirky moments.

2. Rural backdrop: Gram Chikitsalay follows the journey of Dr. Prabhat, a bright and idealistic young doctor assigned to a run Primary Health Centre in a North Indian village. Determined to make a difference, he soon discovers that before changing the system, he must first adapt and transform himself.

3. Deep dive into India's rural health condition: The show offers more than just light-hearted storytelling—it takes a deeper look into the harsh realities of India’s rural healthcare system. The show sheds light on the long-ignored conditions of village health centers.

4. Morality vs Corruption: Gram Chikitsalay’s trailer highlights the struggles of Dr. Prabhat (played by Amol Parashar) as he tries to bring healthcare reform to a village.

Faced with resistance from locals who don’t take him seriously, he also battles bribery attempts from local goons. This forces him to navigate a moral dilemma while staying true to his values.

5. Stellar cast: The series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and more.

Gram Chikitsalay premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, 2025.

