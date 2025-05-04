Met Gala 2025: Will BLACKPINK's Jennie and SEVENTEEN's S.Coups attend? Stray Kids' Felix and more K-pop predictions

As the Met Gala 2025 draws near, the global fashion community is abuzz with speculation. The excitement is louder among K-pop fans. The event is set for May 5 at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Questions loom large about which Korean idols will grace the fashion’s most celebrated red carpet. The official guest list remains under tight wraps. However, signs point to a strong K-pop presence at this year’s gala, especially with Louis Vuitton stepping in as the event’s primary sponsor.

Over the years, the Met Gala has evolved beyond just a fashion event; it’s become a cultural moment where music, art, and identity converge under a creative theme. For 2025, the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style will explore the evolution and global influence of Black menswear.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the most anticipated returnees this year. Having previously stunned in designs by Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, Jennie has become a staple in both music and fashion. Fresh off a headline-grabbing performance at Coachella, the singer was recently seen at the airport departing for New York. This stirred strong rumors that she’s gearing up for her third Met Gala appearance.

Rosé made her Met Gala debut in 2021, appearing alongside YSL’s Anthony Vaccarello in a sleek black mini dress. Her appearance became one of that year’s most talked-about looks. Though she didn’t attend last year despite being in New York, she did make a splash at a Tiffany & Co. event. Now, alleged online guest lists suggest that Rosé may finally return to the red carpet at this year’s gala.

Another name commanding attention is Lisa, who recently switched fashion houses from Celine to Louis Vuitton. Since becoming one of LV’s newest global ambassadors, Lisa has fronted major campaigns. She also appeared at high-profile events including the Oscars and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her increasing presence in the Western fashion world, combined with her role at Louis Vuitton, makes her a strong contender for a Met Gala debut.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is often hailed as a fashion muse due to her long-standing relationship with Dior and her consistent appearances at Paris Fashion Week. However, she has yet to make her Met Gala debut. With her influence in both K-beauty and fashion continuing to grow, fans are hopeful that 2025 might finally be the year she walks the carpet at the Met.

Adding to the growing list of rumored attendees is S.Coups of SEVENTEEN. Recently seen traveling to New York, his appearance has sparked speculation that he may be attending either solo or with fellow members. Furthermore, Stray Kids made their Met Gala debut last year in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, and it was Felix in particular who stood out with his polished look. The group recently concluded their Latin American leg of the dominATE tour. There’s talk that Felix could be returning to the Met, either solo or with the whole group.

It’s not just BLACKPINK and boy groups that are making waves. Names like Cha Eun Woo, Jackson Wang, BamBam, and CL are also circulating as possible invitees. CL, in particular, is no stranger to the Met Gala, having stunned in Alexander Wang at her last appearance.

The Met Gala 2025 is shaping up to be a star-studded affair with a meaningful theme that invites creativity and cultural reflection. As fans count down the days, the spotlight remains on who will walk the famed Met steps, what they’ll wear, and how they’ll interpret this year’s powerful theme. One thing is certain: K-pop is no longer just a musical force, it’s a fashion powerhouse, and all eyes will be watching.

