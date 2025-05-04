When Anushka Sharma had THIS question for Priyanka Chopra after her ‘career-best’ performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi! is considered one of the finest films ever made in the Hindi film industry. Priyanka’s performance as an autistic girl, Jhilmil, was highly appreciated by both audiences and critics alike. In an earlier conversation, Anushka Sharma once expressed her desire to ask Priyanka a question about her career-best performance.

Despite leaving everyone floored with her portrayal in Barfi!, surprisingly, Priyanka Chopra wasn’t honored with any major awards for it. During an earlier appearance on the Hot Ones show on YouTube, the actress admitted to being touched by fans who approached her and praised her performance in the 2012-released film.

She pointed out that she didn’t win any awards that year but cherished the admiration she received. Later, Anushka Sharma appeared as a guest on Koffee With Karan in 2014, accompanied by Anurag Kashyap, to promote her film Bombay Velvet.

During the conversation, she was asked if she had any questions for Chopra. In response, she not only praised Priyanka’s performance but also addressed the fact that she didn’t win any awards for it.

She said, "I'd ask her if she was disappointed that she didn't get an award for Barfi!. I thought that was her career-best performance and that she was phenomenal in the film, one of the best performances I've seen by any female actor, over the years."

When Anurag Basu interjected to ask who won that year, the Sultan actress couldn’t recall and said, “I don't remember.” To this, Karan Johar revealed that Vidya Balan had won most of the awards that year for her performance in Kahaani.

The 2012-released Barfi! was a sweet love story between Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra). It also featured Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D’Cruz, Jisshu Sengupta, and others in key roles.

Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma later worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and is expected to release in the summer of 2026. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently taking a break from films to focus on her children.

