Raghav Juyal's big-hearted act after Babil Khan calls him, Ananya Panday and more Bollywood stars 'rude' wins netizens’ hearts

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, recently shared a video online where he was visibly upset and in tears. Slamming Bollywood, he mentioned several Bollywood celebrities, including Raghav Juyal. Hours later, Babil’s team issued a statement defending him. On the other hand, the Kill actor also come to his support and called Khan his ‘family.’

On May 4, Raghav Juyal took to his Instagram handle and shared the official statement released by Babil Khan’s team. Keeping his reaction short yet significant, the actor put an end to speculations about even a slight bitterness between them. He called Babil his “family” and assured that he would always stand by him.

"BABİL is my family and I am always with him no matter what," he wrote in the caption.

Soon after, Raghav’s post debuted on social media, internet users flooded the comments section hailing his big-hearted gesture. A user wrote, "Thank you for supporting Babil during this time you have a golden heart," another fan commented, "@raghavjuyal, everyone should have a friend like you, someone who will stand by you no matter what the odds. Cheers to more friendships like these."

One more wrote, "Initially i thought otherwise, but as soon as i heard Raghav Juyal, i understood this surely is misinterpreted." one fan urged, "Please be there for him" and another stressed, "That's a example of true friend."

For the unversed, a video has been doing rounds on the internet that showed the Logout actor in tears.

In the video, he was heard saying, “Bollywood is so f***d, Bollywood is so, so rude." He went on to name the likes of Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh among others to claim that the industry is s***d."

Just a few minutes back, Babil’s team issued an official statement claiming that the names of these artists came from a place of genuine admiration. It was further stated in the statement that the video was taken out of context.

The team also requested that the full context of what Khan said was considered instead of drawing conclusions from "fragmented video clips."