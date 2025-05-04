Kim Sae Ron's father learns shocking truth after requesting 50 million KRW refund in house deposit post actress' funeral; find out

The tragic death of actress Kim Sae Ron continues to stir public attention. The loss of a young talent is now overshadowed by the controversy that followed her funeral. A recent report by Money Today has revealed that Kim’s father allegedly reached out to her former landlord to request the return of her housing deposit. The move has sparked debate over his intentions and knowledge of her financial situation.

Advertisement

According to the report published on May 2, Kim Sae Ron’s father contacted the landlord of her Seongsu-dong apartment on February 18, just one day after her funeral ceremony. He reportedly requested that the lump-sum deposit of 50 million KRW (approximately 35,700 USD) be returned to the family, assuming it had been placed in his daughter’s name. However, to his surprise, the landlord informed him that the deposit had been made under someone else’s name, not Kim Sae Ron’s.

Further investigation revealed that the deposit had been paid by a close acquaintance of the actress. An executive from an educational institution, referred to in the media only as Mr. A, was listed as the payer. Mr. A had apparently stepped in during a difficult financial period in Kim Sae Ron’s life. He helped her secure housing at a time when she could not afford it on her own.

He is said to have covered the deposits for two separate residences: one in Nonhyeon-dong in 2023 and later, the Seongsu-dong unit where she lived until her death. Rather than providing her with a direct loan, Mr. A chose to pay the deposits in his own name to avoid placing additional legal or financial burdens on the actress.

Advertisement

Another individual, identified as Mr. B, a singer and longtime friend of Kim Sae Ron, reportedly covered part of the rental deposit for the Nonhyeon-dong apartment in a similar manner. Both men were said to have opted for this approach to support her discreetly, without creating loan obligations or formal debt arrangements. This quiet support reportedly allowed the actress to retain housing stability during the most turbulent time in her career.

After learning that the deposit was not officially registered under Kim Sae Ron’s name, her father withdrew the request. A real estate insider, who is familiar with the matter, told media that the father appeared genuinely unaware of how his daughter’s housing arrangements had been managed. The source noted that despite the actress’ financial difficulties in her final years, she consistently paid rent on time by working various part-time jobs.

Once one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses, her career took a downturn following a 2022 DUI incident. The case resulted in legal consequences and widespread backlash. As projects were canceled and endorsements pulled, the actress quietly disappeared from the public eye, reportedly struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress’ family is now engaged in a separate legal conflict involving actor Kim Soo Hyun. The two stars were previously swept up in dating rumors, which intensified after Kim Sae Ron’s unexpected death. The situation intensified when Kim Sae Ron's family accused Kim Soo Hyun of dating their daughter for six years, starting when she was a minor. However, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency have denied the allegations, stating that they only dated for one year, and only after she became a legal adult.

ALSO READ: Knock-Off release on schedule despite Kim Soo Hyun backlash? New poster leaked amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy