Logout actor Babil Khan's next step after deleting his viral ‘Bollywood is f***d up’ video makes fans worried for him

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of depression.

Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, has deactivated his Instagram account, sparking concern among fans. Attempts to access his profile now displays the message “Profile isn't available”. All of his previous posts are also missing. This comes after a viral video surfaced where Babil emotionally criticized the Bollywood industry and called out several well-known celebrities. The sudden move has left fans worried about his mental well-being, with one user commenting, “Definitely concerning."

This development comes shortly after Babil Khan posted an emotional video on his Instagram Stories, where he appeared visibly upset and criticized the Bollywood industry.

In the now-removed clip, he mentioned several prominent names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh, while expressing a deep sense of isolation.

Babil described the industry as extremely harsh and unwelcoming, stating, “Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude."

The video rapidly gained traction on social media triggering a wave of concern among fans and online users. Many voiced their worries over Babil Khan’s emotional well-being, particularly in light of his earlier posts hinting at inner turmoil.

Back in April 2024, the Logout actor posted a cryptic message that read, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba,” a heartfelt reference to his late father, Irrfan Khan.

So far, Khan has not addressed the viral video or explained why he chose to deactivate his Instagram account.

Fans have voiced their concern for the young actor, with one commenting, "This is so sad :( even as a nepo kid he’s feeling this way so imagine the others. I hope his mom is close to him." Another highlighted a recent tribute he shared, saying, "Did anyone read the poem he posted 5 days ago on Irrfan’s death anniversary. One line read ‘soon i’ll be there, with you, not without you.'"

Just last week, marking the 5th death anniversary of his father, the Qala actor paid tribute to Irrfan Khan with a heartfelt Instagram post. Back in 2018, Irrfan had publicly disclosed his diagnosis of neuroendocrine cancer.

He spent nearly a year in the UK for treatment and returned to India in February 2019. Unfortunately, his health took a turn due to a colon infection associated with the illness, leading to his hospitalization in Mumbai. The acclaimed actor passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having su*cidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput spills beans on hectic reality of planning family vacations and it’s totally relatable