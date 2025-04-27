Panchayat: 5 priceless life lessons from Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s show that will change your perspective towards world

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's Panchayat is not merely a comedy-drama; it delves deeper into life and the lessons it brings. The series, through its characters and their journeys, offers meaningful takeaways on embracing change, appreciating community bonds, finding happiness in simplicity, and more.

As I watched the scenes from Phulera in the show, it felt as though I was actually immersed in the village myself. Here are some valuable life lessons from the hit show itself:

1. Embrace new experiences with an open mind

At first, Abhishek finds adjusting to his life in Phulera challenging as he's an urban guy who has had to leave behind many comforts. However, as time passes and he starts to adapt, he discovers that stepping into unfamiliar territory can lead to significant personal growth.

In this way, Panchayat teaches us the importance of stepping out of our comfort zones and viewing the world from different perspectives. It encourages us to be open to new experiences, embrace change, and recognize that doing so can open doors to unexpected opportunities.

2. Unity is the best policy

No matter the problem, the entire team—from Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar), Vikas (Chandan Roy), and Pradhan ji ( Neena Gupta )—to Raghubir Yadav and Prahladcha (Faisal Malik)—works together to solve it.

If someone makes a mistake, they address it, help the person realize their error, and eventually come together as a team. Even the Vidhayak (Pankaj Jha) couldn't disrupt this unity.

3. Finding joy in simple things

The simplicity of Phulera really struck me. It's such a contrast to the fast-paced urban life, and I can relate to it because I used to visit my hometown during summer vacations. Life in rural areas is both fascinating and soothing.

What stands out in the series is the villagers' ability to find joy in simple things. Their contentment offers a meaningful reminder to appreciate what we have.

The show subtly teaches viewers that happiness often lies in the small, everyday moments, and true contentment comes from within, not from material wealth or societal success.

In Phulera, the villagers don't have luxury cars, big houses, or the latest gadgets, yet they're genuinely happy. Their satisfaction comes from living a simpler, more fulfilling life.

4. Protect your loved ones no matter what

Throughout the series, there are numerous instances where external forces try to disrupt the unity of the loyal "Panchayat" group, yet they always stand firm together and overcome every challenge.

A particularly touching moment is when they offer protection to the pigeon owner, showcasing their unbreakable support for each other.

5. You must never believe hearsay

Bhushan ( Durgesh Kumar ) and his wife Kranti Devi Sharma (Sunita Rajwar), along with their loyal companions Binod (Ashok Pathak) and Madhav (Bulloo Kumar), continuously flatter MLA Chandrakishore Singh in hopes of securing his support for the Panchayat elections.

However, the MLA remains oblivious to the fact that he might be backing the wrong people, trusting only hearsay and rumors. This ultimately leads to his portrayal as the "bad" character in the series. His actions offer a valuable lesson: poor decision-making can lead to the loss of both resources and respect.

The teachings from the Panchayat series have deeply motivated me to embrace life more fully and value the diversity of experiences it offers. The new season of Panchayat will release on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

