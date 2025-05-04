Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 4: Ajay Devgn-led thriller strongly benefits from its hype on Sunday

Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 4: The recently released Raid 2 marks the big-screen comeback of Ajay Devgn after the release of Azaad earlier this year. The thriller brings back the actor as Amay Patnaik seven years after the first installment, Raid. Released on May 1, 2025, the film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, making his comeback six years after India’s Most Wanted.

Advertisement

Raid 2 received a hugely effective hype during its advance booking as well as after its release, which gave the film a hugely beneficial start on its Thursday. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, Raid 2 has seen a good enough run till now and is expected to continue the same.

Raid 2 collected Rs 17.75 crore on its recent Saturday, bringing its total to Rs 49.15 crore. According to the mid-day trends for the film on Day 4, the Raid sequel can probably see an even bigger total near its opening day collection and stand a few steps behind the Rs 70 crore India net mark.

This performance comes when the Ajay Devgn starrer is facing competition from all fronts at the box office in the form of Kesari Chapter 2, Thunderbolts, The Bhootnii, and Ground Zero. In a solo release, this Raid sequel could have certainly performed much better than it has now.

Advertisement

In its opening weekend, this Ajay Devgn film received a mixed to positive word-of-mouth from the critics as well as the general audience. As this word-of-mouth grows bigger with time, it would help Raid 2 sustain at the ticket windows for a much longer period, especially on the upcoming weekdays.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is currently running in theaters near you. The film features Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Riteish Deshmukh in its leading star cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer targets good growth on Sunday