Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput spills beans on hectic reality of planning family vacations and it’s totally relatable

Mira Rajput honestly discussed the challenges of organizing a family vacation with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and their two children, Misha and Zain. In a new interview, Mira revealed that the process becomes quite hectic and messy as each family member has their own set of preferences and priorities to consider.

Advertisement

In a chat with Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their YouTube channel, Moment of Silence, Mira Rajput discussed the chaos involved in planning a family vacation, noting that everyone has their own set of priorities.

She explained that while she and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, prefer to relax and do nothing. She also wants to educate their kids by taking them sightseeing and exposing them to new experiences.

On the other hand, the Deva actor loves to engage in activities like kayaking, trekking, and paddleboarding with the children. Meanwhile, the kids themselves are more interested in eating and visiting waterparks.

Mira further shared that they are currently trying to figure out how to balance everyone's desires for the vacation. She mentioned that while the kids aren't particularly interested in the plans, they always want to use the iPad.

She added that they are attempting to find a way to combine relaxation, sightseeing, and waterparks, while also ensuring that the kids stay entertained with their gadgets, all while keeping the trip stress-free and enjoyable.

Advertisement

Mira acknowledged that, as the kids are older now, they can't dictate the activities as they used to. The children have their own opinions and are quick to express that they find certain activities boring.

In the same interview, Mira was asked about how her personal life and friendships changed after marriage. She explained that she and her friends naturally grew apart.

Mira admitted that it felt quite isolating at the time, as they were in different stages of life. Mira reflected that as people move through various phases, it’s common to look at friends' lives and feel a sense of longing or wonder about the choices they’ve made.

Shahid and Mira Rajput's marriage was arranged in 2015, and they met through their shared spiritual journey. Together, they have two children: their daughter Misha and son Zain. On the professional front, Shahid is set to star in the upcoming season of Farzi 2, directed by Raj and DK.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan to step into Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s shoes for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2?