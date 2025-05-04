Retro Day 4 Tamil Nadu Gross Box Office Trends: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's action drama heads for sorry fate

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, couldn't impress the audience with its content and execution. The Tamil movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj fell prey to weak content, thus witnessing continuous drops and showing a downward trajectory at the box office. The romantic action drama is not gaining the much-needed traction on its first Sunday.

Retro heads for a sorry fate, set to witness another drop

Released on May 1st, the Suriya starrer was expected to be the actor's comeback film. However, it turned out to be another disappointing affair at the box office. Opened with Rs 14 crore, the movie witnessed a significant drop in the following days.

Retro collected Rs 6.5 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Day 3. Going by the flat occupancy on its first Sunday, the movie is all set to record another average day at the box office today, Sunday. It is expected to add around Rs 5 crore on its Day 4, wrapping the long weekend at Rs 31 crore plus at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is heading towards a sorry fate; however, its hold over the weekdays will be very crucial. The movie faced competition from a relatively smaller release, Tourist Family, which is driven by positive reception. It also got some competition from Nani's A-rated crime thriller HIT: The Third Case.

Retro in cinemas now

Retro is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

