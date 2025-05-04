Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone joins King; Shah Rukh Khan gears up for MET gala debut and more

From Shah Rukh Khan gearing up to walk the MET Gala red carpet to Deepika Padukone joining Siddharth Anand's King, here are the top headlines of the week! Scroll down to read it.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood newsmakers of the week:

1. Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to grace mega fashion event for first time in a famous designer’s outfit who is celebrating 25 years

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the mega event for the first time in an outfit created by a designer who is celebrating 25 years, i.e., Sabyasachi. The King actor reached New York City ahead of his grand debut.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone locked for King with Shah Rukh Khan

While King is all set to go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have locked Deepika Padukone to play a key role in King.

3. Panchayat Season 4 Teaser OUT: How humble lauki steals spotlight in Jitendra Kumar’s show as election drama kicks off with Pradhan ji vs Bhushan

The much-awaited teaser for Panchayat season 4 has finally been released. It has sparked excitement among fans eager to see what the new season has in store. With fresh drama and upcoming elections, season 4 is set to premiere on July 2, 2025.

4. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani arrives for MET Gala 2025; SEE 1st BTS PIC

Kiara Advani has stirred excitement with the news of her MET Gala debut, marking a significant milestone in her career. This will be her first time attending the prestigious event, and she'll be walking the red carpet showcasing her baby bump, with anticipation growing after she shared a sneak peek.

5. Logout actor Babil Khan CRIES in now-deleted video; takes shot at Shanaya Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Siddhant; ‘Bollywood is f***d up’

A video featuring Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has gone viral, raising concerns among fans. In the emotional clip, Babil appears distressed and tearful as he criticizes the film industry, saying, "Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so sc***ed."

6. EXCLUSIVE: Yash starts shooting for Ramayana in Mumbai; Ready for a month-long journey with Nitesh Tiwari and co.

Pinkvilla reported that Rocking Star Yash would portray Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Now, we have exclusively learned that Yash officially joined the Ramayana set on April 30, 2025, and filmed his first shot as Raavan, marking the beginning of his much-awaited role in the iconic story.

7. Nirmal Kapoor's funeral: Emotional Janhvi Kapoor, injured Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others pay their respects

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 after struggling with age-related health complications. She was receiving treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Just before her funeral, an emotional Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Sonam Kapoor arrived to pay their respects.

Other family members, including Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, along with close friends, gathered to bid their final farewell to Nirmal.

