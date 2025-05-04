Weekly Korean Newsmakers: New BLACKPINK album in works, Kim Soo Hyun sued by advertisers, Weak Hero Class 3 hints and more

This week in Korean entertainment has been both shocking and exciting, with headlines that sparked major buzz online. From BLACKPINK’s comeback plans to a surprise collaboration between Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh, fans have a lot to look forward to. Meanwhile, new controversies surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun have added serious drama to the mix. A popular K-drama wrapped filming; another hinted at a possible dark twist in its next season. Curious yet? Read on to discover all the details behind this week’s biggest stories.

BLACKPINK confirms new album ahead of world tour

BLACKPINK is officially gearing up for a massive comeback with their fourth world tour set to launch on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. In a recent interview, Lisa confirmed that all four members have reunited in the studio, hinting that new music is on the way.

The news has sent fans into a frenzy, especially since the group hasn’t released a full album since Born Pink in 2022. With the tour set to cover multiple continents and conclude in Japan by January 2026, excitement for a potential album drop is at an all-time high. With solo successes behind them, BLACKPINK is ready to take the stage again and usher in a powerful new chapter.

Kim Sae Ron’s father requests deposit refund, learns shocking truth

The tragic passing of actress Kim Sae Ron continues to make headlines, now due to a controversy involving her father. According to a May 2 report, he requested a refund of her 50 million KRW housing deposit just one day after her funeral. However, he was told the deposit wasn’t in her name.

It had been covered by an acquaintance, Mr. A, who helped Kim during financial hardship by securing homes in his own name. Another friend, Mr. B, also helped her quietly. After learning the truth, her father withdrew the request. Despite her struggles after a DUI scandal, Kim reportedly never missed rent and has worked part-time jobs. Meanwhile, her family remains locked in a legal conflict with actor Kim Soo Hyun over underage dating allegations.

Boyfriend on Demand wraps filming in six months

Filming for the much-anticipated K-drama Boyfriend on Demand, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk, officially wrapped on May 1, 2025. According to fan reports, the cast and crew marked the occasion with a quiet wrap-up party. However, the leading actors and other cast members were notably absent from shared photos.

Production began in October 2024 and has steadily gained buzz due to its unique VR dating concept and high-profile cast. The romantic comedy follows Jisoo’s character, a stressed webtoon creator, who signs up for a futuristic dating service, only to find herself falling for a virtual connection. With post-production now underway, the drama is expected to premiere next year. Fans are already flooding social media with excitement and praise for Jisoo’s return to the screen.

Will Weak Hero Class 3 take Park Ji Hoon rogue?

Netflix’s Weak Hero Class 2 has just concluded, but fans are already speculating about a possible third season. In a recent interview, lead actor Park Ji Hoon hinted at a darker storyline if the show returns. He imagined his character, Yeon Si Eun, losing his friends and going rogue, shifting from a righteous fighter to a lone antihero.

While Park called it a product of his “wild imagination,” the idea sparked buzz online. Fans debated the emotional depth a rogue arc could bring, with some excited and others heartbroken at the thought. Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed Season 3, Park’s comments have stirred anticipation, and viewers are eager to see where Si Eun’s journey might go next.

Kim Soo Hyun sued by multiple advertisers due to Kim Sae Ron scandal

Kim Soo Hyun is facing legal and financial trouble after Company A filed a lawsuit against him for 2.8 billion KRW (around 2 million USD) over a breach of advertisement contract. The company claims that the actor’s involvement in the scandal with Kim Sae Ron, specifically allegations of dating her when she was a minor, has damaged their brand image.

As a result, they are seeking a refund for the modeling fees paid to Kim Soo Hyun and additional compensation. This lawsuit is the third of its kind, with other brands also suing him for a total amount exceeding 3 billion KRW. Legal experts suggest that the actor could face major financial strain if more companies follow suit.

Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh announce BUCK collaboration

Jackson Wang, the Hong Kong-born star and GOT7 member, has announced his upcoming collaboration with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh. Their new song, BUCK, is set for release on May 9. According to India Today, Jackson's visit to India follows soon after, with the star scheduled to arrive on May 10.

The collaboration has fans eagerly awaiting its release, though details about the song's creation remain under wraps. Jackson Wang’s trip marks his second visit to India after his performance at Lollapalooza in 2023. Fans are hopeful for a possible performance with Diljit, adding to the anticipation.

