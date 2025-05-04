Knock-Off release on schedule despite Kim Soo Hyun backlash? New poster leaked amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Kim Soo Hyun’s name is once again in the spotlight, this time due to the release of new promotional posters for the drama Knock-Off. Notably, the series, starring Jo Bo Ah with Kim Soo hyun, has been indefinitely postponed. On May 2, a set of posters featuring the actor surfaced on IMDb. This ignited fresh controversy amid the ongoing scandal surrounding his personal life and his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Advertisement

The promotional images quickly caught the attention of fans and media, as Kim Soo Hyun’s central role in the drama had been the reason for the series' postponement. The show, which was originally slated for release on Disney+, has remained in limbo since news of the scandal broke.

While some fans have expressed confusion about the authenticity of the posters, others are speculating that they could be unofficial fan creations. However, the fact that the images were uploaded on IMDb's official page for Knock-Off suggests that they may have been released by Disney+ themselves. This leaves fans to wonder if the company is attempting to salvage the project despite the ongoing public scrutiny.

The timing of the poster release has sparked a flood of reactions online. Many question why Disney+ would choose to promote or release Knock-Off at such a volatile time for Kim Soo Hyun. The actor has been embroiled in multiple controversies since the dating allegations surfaced, and the release of these posters has only reignited debates. Some fans have expressed their anger, accusing both the actor and the streaming platform of insensitivity to the situation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the controversy stems from allegations that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were involved in a problematic relationship. The family of the late actress has continued to make public statements about her dating with Kim Soo Hyun. They have maintained that the two were romantically involved for six years, with the relationship allegedly beginning when she was still underage.

However, Kim Soo Hyun, through his agency, has repeatedly denied these claims. He insists that the relationship was brief and only started once Kim Sae Ron reached legal adulthood. Despite these denials, the controversy continues to stir up strong emotions among both fans and the public, with many questioning the validity of the actor’s statements.

As of now, the future of Knock-Off remains uncertain. The series’ postponement and the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun have cast doubt on whether the drama will ever see the light of day. While some believe the posters could signal a revival of interest in the show, others fear that Disney+ may be pushing ahead with its release despite the backlash.

Advertisement

Social media has been flooded with mixed opinions. Some fans defend Kim Soo Hyun, arguing that the accusations against him are unfounded. However, others insist that the actor should face greater scrutiny for his actions. As the situation continues to develop, it remains to be seen how Kim Soo Hyun will handle the ongoing controversy. Fans are left questioning whether Knock-Off will eventually be released and, if so, how the drama will be received amid the growing tension surrounding the actor’s personal life.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s Knock-Off notifies cast of indefinite filming postponement amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Report