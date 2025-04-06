Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 17th Anniversary with Sweet Throwback Tribute: ‘True Love Rises Above All...'
Tina Knowles celebrates Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 17th anniversary with rare clips and a powerful message. READ to find out how she celebrates her friend.
Tina Knowles is showing some major love to her daughter Beyoncé and son-in-law Jay-Z as they hit a big milestone. To mark the couple’s 17th wedding anniversary on April 4, Beyoncé’s mom posted a touching video on Instagram filled with sweet, never-before-seen moments between the two music stars.
“Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!!” Tina wrote in the caption. “Your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable. True love rises above all the bulls---. Enjoy your day.” The video was set to Beyoncé’s emotional ballad “Still in Love (Kissing You)” — a song she released in 2006 filled with heartfelt lyrics like, “You’re my best friend, you’re my husband… you’re my everything, and I love you.”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, began dating around 2000 and said “I do” in a private ceremony on April 4, 2008. Since then, they’ve weathered ups, downs, and countless rumors, but have continued to grow stronger together. They share three kids: Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.
Tina, who’s been in their corner through it all, recently spoke about how proud she is of Beyoncé as a mom. At the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, she told E! News, “[Her kids] are always her first priority, no matter what else is going on.” She added, “It never ends. I’m 71 years old and my kids still call me first — it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Fans loved Tina’s heartfelt post, calling it “real,” “honest,” and “so refreshing.” It’s clear that even after nearly two decades, Bey and Jay are still each other’s biggest fans, and Tina is their number one cheerleader.
ALSO READ: Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 10: Finale Comes 'Full Circle'; Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Watch & More