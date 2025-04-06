Abhishek Bachchan gets upset at paparazzi; pushes camera away at veteran actor Manoj Kumar’s funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away recently. His funeral was held on April 5, 2025, and was attended by many members of the film industry. Abhishek Bachchan was also present there with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. In one video, he was seen getting upset at the paparazzi and pushing a camera away.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted leaving the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. His father, Amitabh Bachchan, was seen walking ahead of him and meeting Salman Khan’s dad, Salim Khan.

Abhishek was visibly upset amid the huge crowd of the paparazzi, possibly due to their ‘invasiveness’. He bent down to exchange a few words with a cameraperson. He also pushed down another paparazzo’s phone that was recording him. Then, the actor left for his car.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan had a heartfelt meeting with Salim Khan while leaving after the last rites of Manoj Kumar. In a video, Big B was seen coming in front to greet the Sholay writer. They shared a handshake and exchanged a few words. The duo also embraced each other warmly.

In another video, Abhishek was seen greeting Salim Khan with folded hands and a hug. He also shook hands with Arbaaz Khan.

Prem Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, and other Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at Manoj Kumar’s funeral to pay their last respects. The Kranti actor was laid to rest with state honors. He was wrapped in the Indian flag and also received a tribute from the police officers.

Manoj Kumar died on April 4, 2025, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He reportedly suffered a severe heart attack. Soon after the news of his demise spread, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Sidharth Malhotra expressed their grief on social media and offered condolences to his family.

