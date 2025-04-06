Inside Out 3: Is Pixar Secretly Working on Another Sequel? Star Seemingly Drops HINT

It looks like Pixar fans have something to be excited about again. While Inside Out 3 hasn't officially been announced, a key cast member just let the secret slip. Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who voiced the lovable but shy Embarrassment in Inside Out 2, recently hinted in an interview that a third movie is already in the works.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Hauser said, “I heard we might be doing another one. I don’t know when or how or where, but the movie just resonated with people of all ages.” He went on to praise the franchise for treating kids like intelligent viewers and creating emotional, relatable stories that grow with them.

Hauser’s comments, while not a full confirmation, align with what many fans and insiders have been expecting. After all, Inside Out 2 was a massive box office hit, earning nearly USD 1.7 billion worldwide. With that kind of success, it would be surprising if Pixar didn’t continue the story.

So, what could Inside Out 3 look like? When we last saw Riley, she had just started high school and was adjusting to the new emotions introduced in the sequel, like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. A third movie could dive even deeper into her teen years, possibly exploring friendships, romance, or even bigger identity challenges. Some fans even hope to see Riley as a young adult, or possibly a college student.

Pixar hasn’t officially commented yet, but Inside Out co-writer Dave Holstein has said that there’s more story to tell, and that Riley’s emotional journey is far from over. If Inside Out 3 does happen, it could be the most emotional and relatable chapter yet, especially for older kids and teens navigating real-life changes.

For now, Pixar is staying quiet. But between Hauser’s slip and the franchise’s undeniable success, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before we get a proper announcement.

