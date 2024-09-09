No Gain No Love Ep 5 preview stills: Kim Young Dae shields Shin Min Ah from mysterious stranger soon after reunion; see PICS

No Gain No Love, the ongoing romantic K-drama starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, has revealed new preview stills from their upcoming episode. The new stills preview Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s encounter with a mysterious figure soon after they reunited, raising anticipation for the new episode.

On September 9, 2024, No Gain No Love unveiled new preview stills from their upcoming episode 5 later tonight, glimpsing Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s fateful encounter with a stranger at a police station.

The first still shows Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young hurling a chair at someone in anger while a protective Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook tries to stop her from getting into a problem. While another still shows Son Hae Young being shocked at the mysterious stranger while Kim Ji Wook tries to shield her from him.

They are shown in a police station in the next stills while the stranger rages and points his finger at Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah) while talking with an officer. Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae) in the last still finally confronts that stranger while grabbing him by his collar, heightening excitement for the upcoming episode. It also sets the stage for the new turn in Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook’s love story.

See No Gain No Love new stills here:

Meanwhile, another set of stills raises anticipation for Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun and Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ji Yeon. Nam Ji Yeon is depicted to be throwing Bok Gyu Hyun’s apology, still severely hurt from his comments.

While another still shows Lee Sang Yi picking up an unconscious Han Ji Hyun, hinting at growth in their love story.

See Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun’s stills here:

No Gain No Love premiered on August 26, 2024, on tvN and is also streaming on Prime Video. It releases new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

No Gain No Love follows the story of a calculative office worker, Son Hae Young, who decides to enter a fake marriage with Kim Ji Wook to secure a promotion at work.

