No Gain No Love Ep 3-4 Review: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance advances after Byeon Woo Seok’s intervention

Name: No Gain No Love

Premiere Date: August 26, 2024

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Director: Kim Jeong Sik

Writer: Kim Hye Young

No. of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video

Synopsis of No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love follows the story of Son Hae Young, played by Shin Min Ah, an office worker who wants to excel in her job and secure a new promotion but being unmarried has become an obstacle in her path. To get rid of that obstacle, Son Hae Young decides to fake marry the part-time worker at her nearest convenience store, Kim Ji Wook, played by Kim Young Dae.

Son Hae Young has always been away from her mother as she was always busy taking care of foster children, while Kim Ji Wook’s history seems a mystery as of now. Interestingly, Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook might be connected to each other more than they know.

This love story between a woman who hates losses even in her relationships and a man who tries to help even strangers and does not much care about profits or losses is one that brings new twists at every turn.

After Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook get fake married, love light on its steps as a cat gets the chance to intervene and turn their fake relationship into one that’s real. Will it?

Watch the No Gain No Love trailer here:

No Gain No Love Episode 3 and 4 Review

Surprisingly, No Gain No Love has managed to keep the perfect pace when it comes to storyline and character development, given its slightly shorter run of 12 episodes. In episodes 3 and 4, Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook’s love story was finally propelled into the second stage with much more romantic scenes, much-needed angst, and sexual tension between them.

A novel-like proposal and the walk down the aisle as a married couple in a fairytale fashion makes us wonder if this is even fake—a moment that brings mother and daughter close and a surprising twist about Kim Ji Wook, which might change the story.

Leave it on Byeon Woo Seok’s smooth transition into every role in portrays to give a perfect cameo. The Lovely Runner actor’s cameo as the convenience store part-timer in place of Kim Ji Wook finally made Son Hae Young realize she deeply missed him.

Like in most love stories, some time apart does the magic here, as well as Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s characters realize that they are much more than just fake wife and husbands or partners; they simply can’t seem to stop thinking about each other.

Furthermore, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance triumphs in keeping us on our toes with funny awkward moments pushing them close, them closing the distance that separates them by sharing deep secrets about each other's lives. To quote Gen Z, we’d say the chemistry is chemistrying!

The new episodes were much closer to emotions, as they were flying all around the room, making us reach for tissues more time than we’d expected. It substantially wins in making the viewers feel more connected with the characters and their stories.

How were the acting performances in No Gain No Love Ep 1 and 2?

Talking about Shin Min Ah, being the rom-com queen, she was definitely seen more in her element as she shot all romantic couple videos alone and played the perfect woman at a workplace trying to get the boss in her favor. If one word could describe it, it would be: perfect.

Kim Young Dae made us fall in love with his growth and the way with every new episode he melts more into Kim Ji Wook, making us forget he is even acting. His chemistry with Shin Min Ah as he gazes into her eyes or charms his way into her heart by calling her “ma'am” does its magic and makes us kick air with our feet in excitement.

The biggest surprise comes with the second lead this week, Lee Sang Yi surprises as Bok Gyu Hyun, portraying the funny shock at reading Nam Ja Yeon’s story perfectly while smoothly transitioning between the awkward, inexperienced fool and striking CEO. Lee Sang Yi’s action role we are customary to finally blurs into distance as he enters the first stage of his romance with Han Ji Hyun.

Similarly, Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon achieves another level of an adorable girl in love and a woman who hides her deepest scars in new episodes. Finding the perfect balance, Han Ji Hyun makes us laugh when she reunites with her high school crush but also makes us tear up with her hidden scars making it to the surface.

What can be expected in No Gain No Love’s next episodes?

With No Gain No Love moving swiftly on the well-treaded path of romantic comedies but with new vigor and storyline, we can’t help but have bigger expectations for the upcoming episodes.

Since Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook have finally entered the next stage of their love story, it can be expected that love might be knocking on their doors soon. With more romantic scenes making their way onto our screens.

While new shocks might be waiting for us about Kim Ji Wook’s secret identity: is he connected to Bok Gyu Hyun’s father? Is he a foster son of Son Hae Young’s mother?

However, the secrets of Kim Ji Wook’s life also scare us if it will turn his and Son Hae Young’s love sour before it even turns sweet.

Additionally, the second leads, Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi, can be anticipated to clash in the coming episodes due to their differences but at the same time move ahead in their highly anticipated love story.

In conclusion, No Gain No Love as viewers have turned out to be utterly profitable.

