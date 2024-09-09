No Gain No Love: PENTAGON’s Hui to release Weathering on My Side as 3rd OST for Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s rom-com

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae starrer and the ongoing rom-com drama No Gain No Love is receiving a lot of attention from the viewers. Adding to the excitement for its upcoming episodes, PENTAGON’s Hui is set to release a new OST for this romantic comedy. His soulful vocal is expected to add depth to the narrative of this drama.

A Korean media outlet reported that Stone Music Entertainment confirmed that PENTAGON’s Hui will release the song Weathering on My Side as the 3rd OST for No Gain No Love. The track will be unveiled on September 9 at 6 PM KST and it will also be featured on the drama’s upcoming episodes.

Weathering on My Side is a vibrant pop track infused with the rock genre, which is expected to create a romantic atmosphere. In particular, the song will capture the emotional changes that Son Ha Young (played by Shin Min Ah) and Kim Ji Woo (played by Kim Young Dae) go through when love knocks at their door.

At the same time, Hui as a singer for this OST promises a magical creation. He is highly regarded for his musical brilliance both as a singer and producer. Through Weathering on My Side, he is expected to show a different charm. His soulful voice will create a sweet and lovely mood while also encapsulating the dramatic changes between the two lead characters.

No Gain No Love is an ongoing TVING rom-com drama that revolves around Son Ha Young. She has always been someone who tries to avoid losses. When her workplace offers congratulatory money to the newlyweds, she fakes her marriage to receive it.

Shin Min Ah shines as Son Ha Young while Kim Young Dae stars as Kim Ji Wook, a convenience store cashier who transforms into her fake fiancé. Their on-screen chemistry in the drama is receiving much love. Aside from these two lead actors, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun are also starring as main characters in No Gain No Love.

Directed by Kim Jung Sik, the drama airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:40 PM KST on TVING and Amazon Prime Video.

