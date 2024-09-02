No Gain No Love stills: Shin Min Ah looks at Byeon Woo Seok with regret as new part-timer in place of Kim Young Dae

Byeon Woo Seok, the top rising South Korean actor who recently won millions of hearts around the world with his lead role in the wildly hit K-drama Lovely Runner, will be making a cameo in Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s ongoing rom-com No Gain No Love. Ahead of the new episode’s release, No Gain No Love unveiled new stills featuring Byeon Woo Seok’s special appearance.

On September 2, 2024, tvN released new stills from No Gain No Love glimpsing the highly awaited special appearance of Byeon Woo Seok post Lovely Runner’s success as a convenience store part-timer.

The newly released stills ahead of No Gain No Love episode 3’s release have a glimpse of Byeon Woo Seok’s cameo as he transforms into a convenience store part-timer. When Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young sees Byeon Woo Seok instead of Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook, she can’t hide her disappointment that he is not him as shown in first still.

Son Hae Young’s reaction confuses Byeon Woo Seok as shown in the next still as he is ringing up items at the checkout counter. The stills have raised excitement for Byeon Woo Seok’s special appearance and what will happen between his and Shin Min Ah’s character.

Check out new stills of Byeon Woo Seok’s cameo in Shin Min Ah’s No Gain No Love here:

Furthermore, noted South Korean actress Kim Jung Eun, who was last seen in Strong Girl Nam Soon and also worked with Byeon Woo Seok, will also be making a cameo. In other new stills from No Gain No Love, Kim Jung Eun can be seen dressed in a striking red ensemble as she crosses paths with Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook.

Interestingly, in one of the stills, she can be seen making a zero, much like Son Hae Young did in the initial episodes, raising intrigue as to what her cameo will entail.

No Gain No Love follows the story of Son Hae Young, who has planned to fake marry Kim Ji Wook, a convenience store worker, to secure herself a promotion at work and get back all the wedding money she gave away. No Gain No Love airs on tvN and is available for streaming on Prime Video every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

