No Gain No Love Ep 9 Preview: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae enjoy first date as real couple in love; See PICS

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s ongoing popular K-drama No Gain No Love has unveiled a set of romantic stills featuring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae as they enjoy their first date as a real couple in love. Further, they get ready to face Lee Sang Yi in the upcoming episode.

On September 23, 2024, No Gain No Love dropped preview stills from its upcoming episode 9 glimpsing Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook as they get closer to each other and cozy up.

While another set of stills showed Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook on their first date as a real couple in love. They hold hands and share many romantic moments as they stroll through an aquarium. Finally, Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook have entered their dating era, however, Ji Wook seems a bit worried about what waits for them ahead.

See No Gain No Love’s preview stills here:

Furthermore, No Gain No Love dropped a new hilarious preview of its upcoming episode 9 which will take viewers ahead in the story as Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook’s real parentage has come to light.

The preview seemingly shows Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young’s imagination running wild as she imagines Kim Ji Wook divorcing her. Not only that, when Kim Ji Wook announces to Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun (his half-brother) that he has divorced Son Hae Young, looking office workers drop a BL (boys love) novel.

The scene becomes hilarious as it shows that Kim Ji Wook and Bok Gyu Hyun love each other. Bok Gyu Hyun was shocked by this and once again asked Ji Wook, if the two of them really got divorced. Funnily enough, Kim Ji Wook pushes Son Hae Young away and announces to Bok Gyu Hyun “Now there’s no Son Hae Young in our relationship.”

Watch No Gain No Love Ep 9 preview here:

No Gain No Love premiered on August 26, 2024, and airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and streams on Prime Video. In other news, its spin-off drama CEO’s Menu has confirmed a release date of October 2.

