No Gain No Love Ep 7-8 Review: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s love story flawlessly conveys rush of dating in marital life

Name: No Gain No Love

Premiere Date: August 26, 2024

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Director: Kim Jeong Sik

Writer: Kim Hye Young

No. of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video

Synopsis of No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love brings a fresh romantic comedy with a calculative office worker Son Hae Young who hates to suffer losses be it her professional or personal life. Being a hard-working woman she wants to move ahead in her career but securing a promotion at her company is harder than thought, as only married women get promoted.

To secure the big promotion, Son Hae Young decides to enter a fake marriage with a convenience store part-timer, Kim Ji Wook. They get married as they planned but they can’t help but feel butterflies for each other.

Soon, Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook are needed to continue their facade way longer than expected in their workplace. As they enter the stage of workplace romance, things get even more romantic. With both of them being the perfect partner for each other, can their love truly overcome all the obstacles of hidden truth and lies? Will they be able to finally turn their fake marriage into a real one?

No Gain No Love Episode 7 and 8 Review

No Gain No Love has been going strong with no dips in its run whatsoever, a huge new in the world of K-dramas. Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s love story has been working like magic and in the latest episodes the storyline has flawlessly conveyed the rush of dating in marital life.

Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae become the best lovey-dovey couple trying to cover their tracks to avoid their fake marriage mask from being blown. To make it appear realistic, they even start living together which perfectly brings the forced proximity trope at its best.

Furthermore, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s chemistry is off the charts and at every turn makes us all giddy. The storyline furthermore works like a charm by excellently showing the sweet highs & lows of marital life in their fake setup: Kim Ji Wook tries hard to come off as the man of the house only to fail, have petty fights, and makeup like nothing happened.

Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook’s love story has been written so beautifully it really goes like a perfect romantic novel, with both of them continuously trying to go the extra mile for each other: her buying a bed for him, him moving to a ragged room, and the best of all Ji Wook agreeing to wait for her.

The rom-com brings relatively realistic plotlines moving ahead from the old washed-up limitations of Korean dramas. This has put No Gain No Love ahead in the race of rom-coms. Showing the real side of women enjoying every part of their life be it pleasure, writing romantic stories, or being in a polyamorous relationship, the K-drama deserves a salute.

Additionally, we have got to give a deep bow to the creators of No Gain No Love for delivering comedy in the smoothest way ever. The show really puts comedy in romance.

Another best point of the new episodes was Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon and Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun’s love story which surprisingly warms hearts.

How were the acting performances in No Gain No Love Ep 7 and 8?

Shin Min Ah is the queen of rom-coms and does it with every episode, her Son Hae Young is so perfect it makes us wonder are they the same person. Her Son Hae Young charms viewers with her cute antics and appaludable work ethic.

Shin Min Ah’s chemistry with not only Kim Ji Wook but with her foster sisters played by Han Ji Hyun (Nam Jae Yeon) and Joo Min Kyung (Cha Hui Seung) is in a word perfection. This best friend/sister trio wins hearts with every episode, the way they care for each other, and fight yet trying to understand each other’s perspective is an exemplary representation of women's relationships.

Kim Young Dae has undoubtedly hit a home run, his portrayal of Kim Ji Wook makes hearts skip a beat as he flirts with Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young while on the other hand, his bromance with Lee Sang Yi is adorable. Furthermore, he becomes even more charming as a son and husband trying to protect and care for everyone.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s chemistry is so picture-perfect that we don’t want to it ever end. Putting romance in this rom-com, they are making hearts flutter.

On the other hand, it should be handed to Han Ji Hyun as she magnificently portrays Nam Ja Yeon as a woman with so many horrors in her past yet she perseveres with a big smile on her face.

Sending us into a pleasant shock Lee Sang Yi has finally completely embodied Bok Gyu Hyun, a chaebol who has a heart of gold. He runs with Nam Ja Yeon, calms her down with his singing, and stays with her no matter what. Even not knowing the full story, he protects her without a second thought.

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun’s chemistry shined so bright on screen that it has made us over-excited for their spin-off coming soon.

What can be expected in No Gain No Love’s next episodes?

No Gain No Love with only four episodes in its run is making us sad as soon we will have to bid goodbyes but it has been so good that it will be with happy tears.

In the coming episodes, we can expect Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook’s love story will have to overcome the obstacles of Kim Ji Wook’s real identity as Bok Gyu Hyun’s half-brother and his past connection with Son Hae Young’s mother.

Though, according to the teaser we can expect Son Hae Young will not be that fazed by the truth being a realistic woman however, Kim Ji Wook will most probably end up in a pickle of protecting his loved ones. Nonetheless, the love story will soon be entering its climax while bringing everything out in the open and putting romance in full throttle.

Moreover, we can expect that Bok Gyu Hyun and Nam Ja Yeon will also realize their feeling for each other. Bok Gyu Hyun might even emerge as a true brother and a confident man in the next episodes taking charge.

Be as it may one thing is for sure we can’t wait to see more of Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s chemistry on screen!

