‘Gave me positive feedback’: Kim Woo Bin shares girlfriend Shin Min Ah’s praise for film Officer Black Belt

Kim Woo Bin, the popular South Korean actor who recently played the real role in the action comedy movie Officer Black Belt, has revealed how his longtime girlfriend Shin Min Ah reacted to his parole officer role in it. The actor said that the No Gain No Love actress “gave me positive feedback” regarding his film and role.

On September 19, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun revealed their exclusive interview with Officer Black Belt star Kim Woo Bin. The actor in the interview talked about his relationship with his girlfriend, Shin Min Ah and her praise for his latest film.

Kim Woo Bin, while thanking his girlfriend of 10 years, Shin Min Ah said, “She’s such a great person,” and he has been benefiting from her presence in his life. While revealing her reaction to his latest action comedy film, Officer Black Belt, he noted that the No Gain No Love actress enjoyed the movie a lot and she “gave me positive feedback.”

He added that Shin Min Ah said she was glad to learn about the role assistant parole officers play through the film and “appreciated the hard work” that went into the project. The actor added that he couldn’t get to hear her say that he looked cool.

Talking about his relationship with Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin revealed that the overwhelming support they have received from fans is humbling after going public. The Uncontrollably Fond actor laughing said that all the love from fans they receive is sweet but sometimes they need a little break. He added that they are “grateful” for everything.

Officer Black Belt is an action comedy film that premiered exclusively on Netflix on September 13, 2024. It follows the story of a martial arts expert, Lee Jung Do, who one day saves a martial arts officer (also known as an assistant parole officer) from a dangerous criminal and gets to fill in for him for a few days. After working for a few days, he realizes that this job is what he wants to do with his life. Kim Woo Bin stars as Lee Jung Do, while Kim Sung Kyun stars as Kim Sun Min, a probation officer and his partner.

