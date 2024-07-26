No Gain No Love stills: Kim Young Dae embraces new persona as Shin Min Ah's fake husband; PICs

No Gain No Love is an upcoming South Korean drama that follows a woman who values money immensely in her life. Starring Sin Min Ah in the main lead, the male lead role of the movie is taken up by Kim Young Dae. New stills of the show have been released, providing a glimpse into Kim Young Dae’s character, who will be playing the part of pretending to be Shin Min Ah’s husband.

New stills of Kim Young Dae released for No Gain No Love

On June 26, 2024, the production team of the upcoming show No Gain No Love released stills featuring Kim Young Dae. In the pictures, the actor is shown leading the life of a simpleton working as a part-time convenience worker who took up night shifts. However, whenever he saw someone in need, his kind heart always helped them out. So when Son Hae Yeong asks him to pretend to be her husband, he agrees without hesitation.

In the next slide of the post, Kim Young Dae can be seen transforming into a new look with short hair and formal clothes to make it believable that he is in fact Shin Min Ah’s partner. Excitement for the show among fans has further increased after looking at the pictures as they cannot wait to watch the love story unfold.

No Gain No Love plot, cast and release date

Advertisement

The plot of the show follows Son Hae Yeong, a woman determined to avoid financial loss at any cost. Faced with a potential job promotion setback, she weaves a plan for a fake wedding and asks Kim Ji Uk to be her fake lover, a convenience store cashier with a heart of gold. Despite their rocky rapport, Kim Ji Uk agrees to be her pretend fiancé, leading to unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on August 26, 2024 on the South Korean network tvN.

ALSO READ: Yoo Ah In's lawyer denies sexual assault allegations following police report by 30-year-old man against actor