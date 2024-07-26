Yoo Ah In's lawyer denies sexual assault allegations following police report by 30-year-old man against actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and sexual abuse

On July 25, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station announced that actor Yoo Ah In (38, real name Uhm Hong Sik) has been charged with sexually assaulting a man. The actor is accused of assaulting Mr. A (30), who was sleeping in an officetel in Yongsan-gu on July 14.As the police investigate Yoo Ah In for the alleged sexual assault, his lawyer has denied the accusations.

Yoo Ah In’s side denies sexual assault allegations

On July 26, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station confirmed that they had received a criminal complaint from a 30-year-old man, identified as “A,” alleging that Yoo Ah In had sexually assaulted him.

“A” claimed that Yoo Ah In sexually assaulted him on July 14 while he was sleeping at an officetel—a type of building that combines residential and office spaces—in Seoul’s Yongsan District. The officetel in question was neither A’s nor Yoo Ah In’s residence, and there were reportedly other men present at the time. The police questioned A about the case on July 25, and he tested negative for drugs.

During the initial questioning, the accuser underwent a urine test for illegal drugs, which came back negative. The police will soon call in Yoo Ah In for questioning and are considering the possibility that he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The police stated that they have not yet contacted Yoo Ah In about the case but plan to call him in for questioning soon. That same morning, Yoo Ah In’s lawyer, Park Jung Hyun, denied the allegations of sexual assault. The lawyer stated that the claims in the criminal complaint are false and urged people to avoid unnecessary speculation about Yoo Ah In's personal life.

More about Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In is currently on trial for receiving propofol 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022, and for unlawfully acquiring sleeping pills under another person’s name from May 2021 to August 2022.

The prosecution has requested a four-year prison sentence, a 2 million KRW fine, and an additional 1.5 million KRW penalty. In his final statement, Yoo Ah In’s defense team asked for leniency, highlighting his battles with depression, anxiety, and insomnia. They emphasized that his psychiatrist had recommended hospitalization and the use of sedative medications.

Despite Yoo Ah In's denial of using proxy prescriptions in his family's name, a doctor who testified in the sixth hearing confirmed that prescriptions were issued at Yoo Ah In's request. Furthermore, Yoo Ah In faces allegations of using prescriptions under other people's names, attempting to destroy evidence, and encouraging friends to use marijuana, all of which he has denied.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. And If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

