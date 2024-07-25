Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Si Woo’s life takes dark turn as Choi Ye Bin arrives in FIRST teaser for Perfect Family

The upcoming K-drama Perfect Family has released its first teaser video. Adapted from a popular webtoon, Perfect Family is a mystery drama where a seemingly happy family starts doubting each other when their daughter gets involved in a murder. Directed by renowned Japanese filmmaker Isao Yukisada, this marks his debut in Korean drama.

Perfect Family drops first teaser

The newly released video starts with a contrasting atmosphere, showing bright sunshine and four students—Choi Sun Hee (Park Ju Hyun), Park Kyung Ho (Kim Young Dae), Lee Soo Yeon (Choi Ye Bin), and Ji Hyun Woo (Lee Si Woo)—having fun on a basketball court. Meanwhile, the voice-over narration intrigues viewers about the mysterious dynamics of their friendship: “Friend in Indian means the one who carries another’s sorrow on their back.”

The teaser's mood shifts dramatically as it moves to a deserted building where bloodied hands struggle with elevator buttons. A voice-over remarks, “Ever since Soo Yeon’s transfer, everything seems to start falling apart.” This raises questions about the troubled history shared by Soo Yeon and Sun Hee. Later, Soo Yeon confronts Sun Hee at school, asking, “Don’t you remember?”

The tension escalates as Soo Yeon's intense stare contrasts sharply with Sun Hee's look of fear, especially as Sun Hee's phone buzzes with Soo Yeon's name on the screen. The teaser reaches its climax when Soo Yeon declares, "Now is the time to pay you back."

Watch the teaser below-

More about Perfect Family

In Perfect Family Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of Choi Sun Hee, a character driven by the pursuit of being first in everything. Her journey becomes a complicated mix of emotions when she becomes involved in a murder.

Kim Young Dae portrays Park Kyung Ho, blessed with good looks and an amiable personality as the only son of a wealthy family. When he notices transfer student Soo Yeon seemingly troubling Sun Hee, Kyung Ho intervenes to protect her. However, in his attempt to rescue Sun Hee's friend Soo Yeon from danger, Kyung Ho encounters unforeseen misfortune.

Choi Ye Bin will portray Soo Yeon, the transfer student who maintains an ambiguous relationship with Kyung Ho, Sun Hee, and Hyun Woo. Lee Si Woo takes on the role of Ji Hyun Woo, who harbors feelings for Sun Hee but struggles to articulate them.

Interestingly, Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun reunite in Perfect Family, having previously portrayed a couple in the historical-based K-drama The Forbidden Marriage. Additionally, Choi Ye Bin and Kim Young Dae both appeared in all three seasons of the thriller K-drama Penthouse.

Perfect Family is set to premiere on August 14 at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST.

