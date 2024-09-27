‘No preferential treatment’: Park Bo Young gives befitting reply to ‘whining’ fans demanding personal response

Our Strong Woman Do Bong Soon knows how to take a stand for herself. Recently, Park Bo Young has been bombarded with demanding fans who kept asking her for personal responses on Bubble. However, the actress strongly reacted to it saying that since it’s not possible to reply to everyone, she will refrain from showing ‘preferential treatment’.

Recently, in an online community a post with the title “Don’t Whine To Park Bo Young on Bubble” went viral, garnering nearly 30K views within hours. The post captured an exchange the actress had with some fans who complained that she wasn’t replying to them.

In response, the star took a strong stance saying, “I’m not ignoring you, I just can’t reply to everyone on this.” She also reiterated that she is reading the comments anyway even if she can’t reply to them. She also made it clear that she won’t be showing partially, by giving a response to some fans.

“I am not showing preferential treatment and I’m not lying about reading the comments”, she emphasized.

“I’m sorry if I disappointed you but I won’t be replying in the future either… This is something I told myself when I first started this app! I thought replying to some and not others showed preferential treatment. Please understand,” she added explaining her position.

Park Bo Young made sure to clarify herself continuing that even though she knows there’s a way to individually reply, she doesn’t wanna create an unhealthy competition among her own fans, so she would rather respond to all at once.

Netizens praised the actress for her equal treatment to all her admirers, while many have criticized the specific fans for asking too much from the star. “I hate when fans treat celebrities like they are their emotional trashcan”, one fan commented on the online community, while another said, “She has such a good personality.”

On the work front, Park Bo Young has a lot of projects in the pipeline including the mystery drama Light Shop, set for a December premiere, Unknown Seoul likely with GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Melo Movie with Choi Woo Shik.

