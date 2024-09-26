GOT7’s Jinyoung receives offer to lead Unknown Seoul with Park Bo Young, marking his first project after October military discharge

GOT7’s Jinyoung is set to be discharged from the military this November. He has already received the offer for his first project. If he confirms, the K-pop idol will be seen acting alongside Park Bo Young in the upcoming drama Unknown Seoul. In addition to the excitement for this high-profile pair, this will be the next work of the Youth of May writer, which is raising much anticipation.

On September 26, the Korean media outlet reported that Jinyoung is currently in talks for his next lead role in Unkwnon Seoul. His agency BH Entertainment reportedly said,” Park Jin-young has received an offer to appear in 'Unknown Seoul' and is positively reviewing it."

If confirmed, he will act alongside Park Bo Young, who is set to play a double role. Now all eyes are on whether this pair will be finalized for the drama. Meanwhile, Jinyoung is set to complete his 18- month-long military service on November 4. This will mark his first on-screen project if he accepts the offer.

Unknown Seoul is an upcoming collaboration between writer Lee Kang, celebrated for Youth of May, and director Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Lovestruck in the City, Encounter, Jealousy Incarnate, and more.

The story revolves around twin sisters who are different in every way except their faces. When they find true love through a lie, their lives change forever.

Park Bo Young is set to play the role of the twins, while if confirmed Jinyoung will take on the role of Ho Su. He is a man who has been in a relationship with Mi Ji, one of the sisters since his school days.

Expectations are high for their possible collaboration in Unknown Seoul.

Jinyoung who is a member of the popular boy band GOT7, made his acting debut back in 2012 with a role in Dream High 2.

Since then, he has appeared in a bunch of popular K-dramas, building a strong filmography. Some of his best works are He Is Psychometric, Dream Knight, When My Love Blooms, The Devil Judge, Yumi’s Cells, Reborn Rich, and more.

