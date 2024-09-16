7 Park Bo Young dramas that will make her your favorite: Strong Girl Nam Soon, Daily Dose of Sunshine, Abyss and more

Park Bo Young is one of the top South Korean actresses, known for her exceptional acting across various genres in both movies and K-dramas. Having taken on many versatile roles throughout her impressive career, she is widely recognized for embracing challenging characters and excelling in her performances. Here are 7 Park Bo Young dramas that will make her your favorite.

Park Bo Young has delivered countless memorable performances in her star-studded filmography. With unforgettable roles in K-dramas like Daily Dose of Sunshine, Strong Girl Bong Soon, and more, the actress has effortlessly dominated the small screen.

7 must-watch Park Bo Young dramas

1. Daily Dose of Sunshine

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2023

Genre: Medical drama, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine is Park Bo Young’s latest K-drama, and both the drama’s storyline and the actress’s performance have been highly acclaimed for addressing important contemporary issues.

The drama follows the story of Jang Da Eun, a kind-hearted, hardworking nurse who is transferred to the Department of Psychiatry at Myungshin University Hospital. Da Eun goes above and beyond for her patients, serving as a ray of light in their lives.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Da Eun remains determined. With the help of senior nurse Song Hyo Jin (played by Lee Jung Eun), she strives to be a beacon of hope for every patient under her care.

2. Strong Girl Bong Soon

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romantic comedy, Crime, Fantasy, Thriller, Action

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Strong Girl Bong Soon remains to this day one of the most iconic rom-com K-dramas to ever exist. This Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik drama was a huge hit around the world.

It follows a superhuman girl, Do Bong Soon as she tries to navigate normal life with her superhuman strength while hiding her powers at first. But she uses them to help others and one day she is seen by her dream game company’s CEO, Ahn Min Hyuk.

Ahn Min Hyuk later hires her as a bodyguard and soon their bumpy relationship turns into much more. At the same time, it also depicts how Do Bong Soon uses her powers with Ahn Min Hyuk and her friend In Guk Doo to hunt a dangerous serial kidnapper and murderer.

3. Doom At Your Service

Cast: Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk,

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2021

Genre: Fantasy Romance

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Doom at Your Service is one of the most popular K-dramas starring Park Bo Young. This fantasy romance follows the story of Tak Dong Kyung, a terminally ill woman who has grown weary of her life and, in a moment of despair, wishes for the world to be doomed upon seeing a shooting star.

Myul Mang, a supernatural being who serves as a messenger between humans and God, has the power to bring about doom in various ways. To Dong Kyung's surprise, her wish is heard by Myul Mang, who agrees to fulfill it by making her sign a 100-day contract that puts everything she has on the line. However, as time passes, the two find themselves falling in love with each other.

4. Abyss

Cast: Park Bo Young, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Jae

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic comedy, fantasy, crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Abyss is a fun fantasy and romantic comedy K-drama that follows the story of two individuals, Go Se Yeon (Park Bo Young) and Cha Min (Ahn Hyo Seop), who suddenly die in separate, unprecedented incidents. They were friends when they were alive, and after their deaths, they are reincarnated into different, unfamiliar bodies using an "Abyss"—a mystical object controlled by supernatural beings.

The Abyss is a celestial object that can revive anything that has died, but when revived, individuals take on the true form of their souls. As a result, Go Se Yeon, who was a beautiful prosecutor, is reincarnated as a much plainer version of herself, while Cha Min, an unattractive yet wealthy chaebol, is reborn as a handsome man. Together, they team up to uncover the truth behind their reincarnations and the mysterious circumstances surrounding Go Se Yeon’s death.

5. Oh My Ghost

Cast: Park Bo Young, Jo Jung Suk, Lim Ju Hwan, Kim Seul Gi

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romantic comedy, thriller, drama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Oh My Ghost is an underrated Park Bo Young drama that you need to check out right away! The story revolves around Na Bong Sun, a shy and timid assistant chef who struggles with low self-confidence. However, she has a unique ability—she can see ghosts. One day, she is possessed by the spirit of a lustful virgin ghost, Shin Soon Ae.

Shin Soon Ae, who couldn’t experience romance while she was alive, believes that seducing men through Na Bong Sun’s body is the key to resolving her grudge and moving on to the afterlife.

Meanwhile, Na Bong Sun has secretly had a crush on her boss, star chef Kang Sun Woo, for years. When her personality takes a sudden and bold shift due to the possession, Sun Woo starts to notice her in a completely new light.

6. Jungle Fish

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Park Bo Young

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2008

Genre: Teen drama

Where to watch: KBS World YouTube channel

Well old is gold, and Jungle Fish brings a pairing that happened years ago but many do not know- Park Bo Young and Kim Soo Hyun. Jungle Fish based on a true story, aimed to depict the unbearable pressure on students to achieve admission into prestigious colleges which affects them and their mental peace.

It follows the story of a boy Han Jae Ta who writes a blog that helps many youths like him, especially Lee Eun Soo.

7. Mackerel Run

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Moon Chae Won, Kwon Yul, Jung Yoon Jo, Go Kyu Pil, Park Bo Young

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 2007

Genre: High school, comedy, drama

Mackerel Run is one of the initial K-dramas Park Bo Young acted in at the beginning of her acting career. The K-dramas reunited Lee Min Ho and herself who had debuted together with the teen drama Secret Campus.

Mackerel Run follows the story of a boy who was admitted to one of the most esteemed schools in Gangnam due to his soccer skills. But he soon quits the sport and becomes an outcast. He begins to skip school until one day a beautiful new girl catches his eye and he decides to change his life.

It is Park Bo Young time on the clock, so get your screens ready and binge-watch these dramas to see the exceptional actress in action.