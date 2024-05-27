aespa breaks silence on HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk’s past ‘crush them’ comment to ADOR's Min Hee Jin

On May 27, 2024, aespa hosted a showcase to mark their return with Armageddon. The girls delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience. During the event, a reporter inquired about a viral comment made by HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk in the past, and aespa responded directly to it.

aespa responds to Bang Si Hyuk’s comment

During the interview segment of the showcase for their comeback with Armageddon, reporters naturally touched upon the recent buzz involving aespa and HYBE's founder Bang Si Hyuk. Earlier, Bang Si Hyuk had sent some extremely shocking text messages to ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, urging her to "crush aespa.”

The incident swiftly turned into an internet meme, and it's no wonder that aespa caught wind of it. When asked by the reporter if the recent viral topic added pressure to their comeback preparations, leader Karina, with her trademark easy going personality, responded adeptly, shrugging it off with a touch of humor.

Karina acknowledged that the matter was widely known, emphasizing that despite the attention, aespa remained focused on their preparations for their first full-length album. She expressed gratitude for the support and love they received, which served as motivation during their rigorous practice sessions. Karina conveyed her belief that their hard work would culminate in a satisfying debut with this album. She extended her gratitude to the public, their SM family, and her fellow members for their dedication and efforts.

Winter smoothly chimed in, suggesting that instead of delving too deeply into the matter, they collectively chose to interpret it as a positive omen for the success of their album. Watch the teaser for their upcoming album Armageddon’s title track with the same title below.

More about aespa HYBE controversy

While there was a moment when HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk seemingly attempted to pit NewJeans against aespa, their relationship has always appeared to be stronger than ever. Bang Si Hyuk notably sent text messages to ADOR's Min Hee Jin, questioning her confidence in "crushing aespa" with her new girl group. This incident hinted at a comparison between HYBE's first girl group and SM Entertainment's emerging rookies at the time.

Amidst the various accusations ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin addressed during the infamous press conference she held against HYBE, she also disclosed a snippet of a KakaoTalk conversation she had with Bang Si Hyuk. In this conversation, Bang Si Hyuk was the one who initiated a collaboration proposal, inviting her to join the company to develop HYBE's first girl group. Notably, he referenced aespa in the conversation dated December 2, 2021.

He continued to urge her to leave behind her past at SM Entertainment and carve out her own path. 2021 marked a pivotal moment, as ADOR was established as a separate label during this year. Considering the timeline of the texts in December, it's likely that they were exchanged after ADOR was officially greenlit. It appears that Bang Si Hyuk expressed concerns about potential competition from SM Entertainment's new girl group, aespa.

