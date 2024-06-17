Meet actor who worked alongside Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and later quit acting to marry a now-superstar

She is a former model and actress who was quite the sensation on the big screens after her win as Miss India back in 1993. The actress later went on to star in various films across languages and eventually met her now-husband on one such set.

Yes, we are talking about actress and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar who may not appear on screen but is still quite active in movies and social media. Let’s take a dive into the former Miss India’s life!

Namrata Shirodkar: Miss India to a leading actress of stars

The former actress Namrata Shirodkar began her career as a model and gained immense popularity after winning the title of Miss Indian in 1993. She then proudly represented India in both Miss Universe and Miss Asia Pacific pageants that very year.

Even though she was not crowned the winner in the last two pageants, she was in the top 6 of Miss Universe and the 1st runner-up in the Asia Pacific pageant. With her popularity soaring with her prominence in pageant competitions, Namrata went into the films debuting in the Hindi movie Mere Do Anmol Ratan as lead alongside Mukul Dev and Arshad Warsi.

The actress was initially supposed to debut in a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty called Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila but the movie was never released. This led to the 1998 K Ravi Shankar film becoming her debut lead venture.

Furthermore, the actress had even played lead roles in two other movies in quick succession as well including Hero Hindustani and Kachche Dhaage starring Ajay Devgn. Interestingly, she also made a special appearance in the 1998 Salman Khan movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

The actress stepped into the world of South cinema the next year, marking her debut with a Kannada film titled Chora Chittha Chora. Additionally, she also appeared in her sole Malayalam movie till date, Ezhupunna Tharakan, alongside the renowned Megastar Mammootty.

Furthermore, the actress went on to play various cinematic roles in Hindi films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, and Hera Pheri with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. The actress soon made her debut appearance in Telugu with the 2000’s movie Vamsee starring superstar Krishna and his son Mahesh Babu.

In 2004, the actress even played the lead role opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in the fantasy movie Anji, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Even though the film was not a commercial success, the VFX and special effects of the movie grabbed everyone’s attention.

Moving ahead with her cinematic career, the actress was part of several iconic films over the years in Hindi and Telugu. Playing the lead role in films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil, and many more, the actress even shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the English film Bride and Prejudice.

The Bollywood-style adaptation of the 1813 Jane Austen novel Pride and Prejudice featured the superstar’s wife as Jaya Bakshi, the equivalent of the character Jane Bennet. Even though the actress has stayed away from the silver screen as a performer for quite some time, she is still actively a part of Mahesh Babu’s projects.

The former actress even donned the role of co-producer in the Adivi Sesh starrer Major under the production of G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Moreover, Namrata is also a very active person on social media handles and is often seen interacting with her family and friends.

Namrata Shirodkar's personal life

Namrata Shirodkar was born on January 22, 1972, in a Goan-origin family who resided in Maharashtra. Being the eldest daughter in her household, the actress also has a younger sister called Shilpa Shirodkar who is also a Bollywood actress.

Notably, Namrata’s grandmother Meenakshi Shirodkar was also a veteran actress in Marathi cinema and theaters. The late actress was especially known for her appearance in the 1938 film Brahmachari.

Namrata and her now-husband Mahesh Babu had met for the first time on the sets of Vamsee. Falling for each other on the movie’s sets, the actors started dating each other soon after the film’s completion which led to their union in 2005, during Mahesh’s Athadu days.

The couple currently live in Hyderabad and are parents of two children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

