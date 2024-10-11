Name: Uprising

Premiere Date: 11 October, 2024

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Park Jung Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jung Sung Il, Cha Seung Won

Director: Kim Sang Man

Writer: Park Chan Wook, Shin Cheol

Run time: 126 minutes

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Uprising synopsis

The story follows the life of a slave, Cheon Yeong played by Kang Dong Won, who befriends his master and exchanges his fighting skills with him to break free of slavery. The master in question is Jong Ryeo, played by Park Jung Min, who upon a misunderstanding, decides to become the enemy of his once-dear friend. The two, with twisted fates, face off against each other in a time of turmoil in the Joseon era during the Japanese invasions of the country.

Watch Uprising trailer

Initial thoughts on Uprising

The film's title in Korean is Jeon, Ran, which translates to war and revolt—terms that perfectly encapsulate the events of the story. It follows a 'low born' commoner who is unjustly enslaved and forced to serve a master who is merely a child his own age, albeit with far less swordsmanship. Uprising hits you right from the get-go with no warning as gore visuals meet the eye, displaying a very unfiltered version of a time under a struggling King. But just how long will the good times last as noble-ism strikes amid war, bringing in a choice for the two good friends to pick their sides?

The movie which was screened at the recent 29th Busan International Film Festival, is another testament to the skills of the writer who has multiple critically acclaimed hits to his name.

What’s good about Uprising?

A work of art by Park Chan Wook, the film manages to capture loud moments with experienced ease. Symbolism, once again, plays a big part in the cinematography as time and again you are made to balk at the sheer carnage and raw emotions of the story.

There is no breather, and no room for error as one after the other, hard-hitting scenes come right at you. Even with a run time of over 2 hours, the film is filled to the brim with each frame holding much value to the progression of the heartbreaking inspiration from reality which culminates into an impressive three-way fight.

What’s bad about Uprising?

There doesn't seem to be anything that does not work well for Uprising, except maybe the relaying of the Japanese dialogues from Jung Sung Il, which falter at places and unexpectedly seem awkward, even momentarily taking you away from his memorable acting.

Another thing that may have helped the story would be a deeper understanding of the relationship shared between the two leads, which was far from a mere friendship or comradeship, and can only be understood with a look into their unfavorable social standing as master and slave, with varying - surprisingly opposite - levels of skills. That aside, Uprising keeps it crisp and cool, to the end.

Acting performances in Uprising

Without a doubt, Kang Dong Won takes the crown for this one, with his relentless action and expressiveness, which are an achievement given the fast-paced nature of the story. With little dialogue to his credit, one may expect his portrayal to go extremely wrong if done incorrectly.

His nonchalant demeanor and almost laughable timing while spitting explicit words are commendable. Park Jung Min is not too far off with his own hatred-driven depiction of the character who manages to admit his shortcomings in front of a 'low born' and rises to save him each time, only to draw a knife against his throat, bleeding revenge.

Honorable mentions include Kim Shin Rok whose presence catches you off-guard and lingers in your mind much after her scenes are over. Even with her entering the story towards the latter half, she manages to remain a memorable character. Jin Seon Kyu and Cha Seung Won manage their characters well, not standing out too much. Meanwhile, Jung Sung Il, initially imposing, turns into a rather bleak role towards the end.

Final verdict for Uprising

Uprising is a good film unless one decides to read too much into it and make it seem more than what it’s meant to be- a story between two friends born at the wrong time and fighting against unjust reforms in their own ways. It’s welcomingly short and satiating for all the right reasons.

