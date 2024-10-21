Jo Se Ho wedding INSIDE photos and clips: Lee Dong Wook gives speech; Park Shin Hye, Seolhyun toss petals at couple, more

In a star-studded wedding ceremony, popular TV personality Jo Se Ho finally tied the knot with his non-celeb girlfriend on October 20. The ceremony was held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The guest list had all A-list celebrities from various fields like TV, music, comedy, sports, broadcasting, and more. With over 50 stars attending his nuptial, Jo Se Ho’s wedding is now considered the event of the year.

On October 20, guests arrived in front of the wedding venue. Paparazzi cameras spotted many top stars from BIGBANG’s Taeyang, G-Dragon, 2NE1’s Dara, EXO’s Chanyeol, D.O., Super Junior’s Heechul to Lee Dong Wook, Park Shin Hye, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Seolhyun, Yoo Jae Suk, Ryu Jun Yeol, Lee Sung Kyung, Choi Tae Joon, and more.

Shortly after, many clips and photos from the luxurious wedding found their way to the internet world. The snippets showed Jo Se Ho walking down the aisle with her newly wedded wife as the guests erupted into cheers.

A clip also spotted Park Shin Hye seated at the same table with EXO’s Chanyeol and D.O. She was also seen welcoming the newly married couple by tossing petals alongside Seolhyun and CNBLUE’s Yonghwa. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a hilarious moment from the wedding that featured Jo Se Ho who is shorter than his wife, standing on his toes to kiss him.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook was spotted giving a heartfelt congratulatory speech on this day. The actor worked with Jo Se Ho on the reality show Roommate. At the wedding, the Goblin actor also appeared in a selfie with the cast of this entertainment program, evoking nostalgia among fans.

At the wedding, BIGBANG’s Taeyang sang his 2023 track Seed to congratulate Jo Se Ho and his wife. Meanwhile, Gummy and Kim Bum Soo presented You Are My Everything and Tiramisu Cake as congratulatory songs.

During the photo session, all the celebs posed together with the couple, capturing a rare moment in the history of the Korean entertainment world. From 2NE1’s Dara, CNBLUE’s Yonghwa, actress Oh Na Ra to EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo, and more stars were spotted together in one frame.